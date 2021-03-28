Top 5 uses for gold in Minecraft

Gold is a valuable ore in Minecraft. Players often refer to this yellow resource as butter, because of its resemblance to the real-life object.

Gold can be found deep within Minecraft caves and ravines. Gold can also be found in village chests, dungeons, and end portal ruins.

With gold being a rare resource, players may believe it to have a lot of durability and efficiency, like diamonds. However, gold has a use outside of tools. Here are 5 main ways players can use gold in Minecraft.

5 uses for gold in Minecraft

#1 - Music

Golden ingot (Image via planetminecraft)

If a player finds enough gold, they can use nine gold ingots to create a gold block, similar to how iron ingots make an iron block. They can then place this gold block under a music note block to create a deep bass sound.

Using other materials can create different music note block sounds. Each is slightly different from the last.

#2 - Nether travel

Piglin looking for gold (Image via bugs.mojang.com)

Advertisement

Golden armor may not protect as much as diamond, or even iron armor, but don't write off the butter body just yet. If a player wears gold armor in the Nether, Piglins will not attack the player.

Piglins can be deadly to players when hostile, as they attack in groups and do quite a bit of damage, especially to those without proper armor. Piglins are peaceful to players with golden armor on their body, so be sure to carry some into the Nether on the next adventure.

Be careful not to mine golden ore in front of a Piglin, as these mobs will turn hostile against any player who does so regardless of if they're wearing golden armor.

#3 - Golden apples

Golden apple with texture pack (Image via YouTube)

Golden apples are created with eight gold ingots and one apple.

Golden apples are one of the only foods in Minecraft that restore the player's health points directly. Players should bring this food into dangerous battles for the best chance of survival.

Advertisement

Golden apples can also be used to cure zombie villagers, tame horses faster, and attract large groups of Piglins.

#4 - Powered Rails

Powered rail (Image via Minecraft)

Similar to how iron ingots are used to create regular rails, gold ingots are used to create powered rails. With six gold ingots, one stick, and one Redstone drop, players can make up to six powered rails.

Powered rails are essential for moving minecarts along the track for long periods of time. These are the Redstone-powered rails that keep the momentum going and push players along, as regular rails don't have this kind of continuous momentum.

#5 - Decoration

Golden decorative structure (Image via planetminecraft)

Advertisement

If players have a surplus of gold and want to show off their wealth, gold is a great way to do so. Players can create gold blocks to place around their builds to decorate and add some color.

Players can also create many niche items with gold, such as clocks and golden pressure plates. These are purely for decoration as players can use many other materials for pressure plates, and clocks are rather unnecessary in vanilla Minecraft.