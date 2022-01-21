How to easily use hoppers in Minecraft 1.18 version

Hoppers are one of the most useful items in Minecraft 1.18 version. As players live and survive in the vast world of Minecraft, they can get overwhelmed by the amount of items they have to manage and organize, and this is where a hopper and a simple chest setup can come in handy.

A Hopper is a block that can catch any item if it drops on top of it. This is a great tool for players and helps them in various ways, especially in Minecraft's 1.18 version, where players might collect loads of new items at once. Whether it's a simple manual farm, or a huge automatic sorting system, hoppers are an integral part of any item sorting and farming build.

Ways to easily use Hoppers in Minecraft 1.18 version

New players might get a little confused while making a hopper contraption, but there are several easy ways to use this handy block.

Simple hopper with chest contraption

The hopper's pipe should properly connect to the chest (Image via Minecraft)

The simplest way to use a hopper is to place one on top of a chest. After this, if players throw any item on the top surface of the hopper, it will go in the hopper and eventually end up in the chest below. Players must always remember to connect the hopper properly to the chest. If the hopper's pipe is not connecting directly to the chest, it won't transfer the items.

Players can either make this contraption completely vertical, or they can make it horizontal by placing a hopper on either side of the chest. If it is a vertical contraption, the hopper's pipe should be straight, and if it is a horizontal one, the hopper's pipe should be angled, facing towards the chest.

An automatic furnace build with the help of hoppers (Image via Minecraft)

This way, players can start making simple hopper contraptions. Soon enough they will understand the concept of how hoppers work and build bigger and more extensive hopper contraptions in Minecraft 1.18 version.

For example, players can use two chests, one for coal and one for items to smelt and connect them to the furnace with the help of hoppers. The furnace can then transfer the smelted items into another hopper which finally keeps the final product in a third chest. This way, a semi-automatic furnace system can be built in Minecraft 1.18 version.

