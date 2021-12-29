How to repair trident in Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft is known for its huge arsenal of weapons and tools. Most resources and ores in the game, from wood and stone to diamond and netherite, can be used to make mainstream weapons like swords and axes. Additionally, bows, crossbows, and potions can be used as ranged weapons. However, one piece of weaponry stands apart: the Trident.

The trident was added into Minecraft with the Aquatic update, or Minecraft 1.13. It stands out as a weapon that can be used for both melee and ranged combat and is a rare drop obtained only from the “Drowned” variants of zombies in Minecraft.

Underwater combat can be a difficult aspect of the game to cope with since visibility is poor, oxygen is limited, and mobs like the drowned can deal an annoyingly large amount of damage.

The trident can be used in a plethora of ways and serves as one of the best weapons in the game. However, it does have a durability limit. This article will explain how players can repair their tridents.

Tridents in Minecraft: How to repair

Durability of a trident

Durability governs the usage of most items in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Almost every item has a durability bar in Minecraft that depletes as the player uses it. The durability of an item or a piece of weaponry, tool or armor, usually depends on what material or metal it is made out of. Gear made from wood has the lowest durability, while gear made from diamond or netherite has the highest durability. In this sense, a trident has the same durability as an iron sword has.

Here are multiple different ways to repair tridents in Minecraft:

1) Combining in a crafting table

Combining tridents in a crafting table (Image via Minecraft)

Most tools, weapons, or gear in Minecraft can be repaired with a simple technique. Players can place two items with depleted durability in crafting table slots or the default 2x2 grid’s slots, which will then result in one repaired version of that item. Tridents can be repaired in the same way, by placing two damaged tridents in a crafting table. This process, however, removes any enchantments applied to the trident.

2) Combining in a grindstone

Combining tridents in a grindstone (Image via Minecraft)

The same process of combining two damaged tridents in a crafting table can be repeated with a grindstone as well. It gives the same result. Just like with the crafting table, this process removes every enchantment applied to the trident, with two exceptions: Curse of Vanishing and Curse of Binding will remain.

3) Combining in an anvil

Combining tridents in an anvil (Image via Minecraft)

The anvil is a third option for combining two damaged items to restore their durability. Tridents can be repaired in the same way as they are repaired with a crafting table and a grindstone. However, an anvil, unlike the other two, allows the player to keep the enchantments intact, instead of stripping them from the weapon.

4) Mending

The fourth and final way to ensure that a trident’s durability stays intact is using the rare “mending “ enchantment. Mending makes it so that any experience orbs that the player receives while using the enchanted item contribute to the weapon’s durability bar.

The trident is one of the rarest, yet most effective weapons in the game. While it is quite powerful in its un-enchanted state, enchanting a trident with the “Impaling” enchantment can make it even stronger and more effective.

