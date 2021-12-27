5 best uses of Netherite in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft has a ton of resources within its massive caves, caverns, and mountains. Among these many resources are ores. Ores can be found within “ore blocks” throughout the world of Minecraft, and are mined by the player to drop the raw versions of their respective resources. These must then be melted in a furnace to craft additional items from them.

While eight ore blocks as well as their deepslate variants can be found in the Overworld, a few other ore blocks are restricted to the Nether dimension, a hellish land full of danger at every step.

The Nether contains three ore blocks that can be mined by the player to reveal their respective contents. The first is Nether Gold ore, which drops gold nuggets when mined. The second is Nether Quartz ore, which drops Nether Quartz when mined. Finally, the third is Ancient Debris, the third rarest ore in the game after Deepslate emerald and emerald ore.

Ancient debris has a spawn chance of 0.004% in the Nether and must be mined with a diamond or netherite pickaxe. Otherwise, it drops nothing. Smelting Ancient Debris in a furnace gives Netherite scrap, which can further be combined with gold ingots to craft netherite ingots. This article will list the best uses of Netherite after Minecraft’s latest update.

Netherite in Minecraft 1.18: Top 5 uses

5) Lodestone

A Lodestone block in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can place a Lodestone down and click on it to make their compass point to it. This works in the Nether and The End as well, and since compasses don’t work in a traditional manner in the Nether, this is surely a neat feature to have.

4) Netherite gear

Netherite ingots can be combined with diamond weapons, armor and tools on a Smithing table to craft Netherite counterparts of the same gear.

3) Lava proofing gear

Netherite gear floats on lava (Image via Minecraft)

There’s a high probability that the player is going to die at some point in Minecraft and it most likely would be in lava. Players could even accidentally throw their important diamond gear in lava. While Diamond and other gear can burn up in lava, netherite gear cannot. Players can just go back and collect their gear if it falls in lava.

2) Advancements

There are two advancements related to Netherite gear (Image via Minecraft)

Players can earn the “Cover Me in Debris” advancement by equipping all four pieces of a netherite armor set, and the “Serious Dedication” advancement by crafting a netherite hoe.

1) Netherite Beacon

A Netherite Beacon (Image via Reddit/u/Hypr5)

Netherite beacons are some of the most expensive items in Minecraft. Players can use their hard-earned netherite to make netherite blocks, and craft this elusive item. Additional netherite ingots can be used to power it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

