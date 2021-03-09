Armor pieces made out of netherite are among the most powerful and durable chestplates, helmets, leggings, and boots in all of Minecraft.

Chestplates, helmets, leggings, and boots are essential pieces of gear for Minecraft players to have. They reduce the amount of damage that players take from enemy attacks.

These pieces of gear can also be enhanced with powerful enchantments to make them even better at keeping players alive. Getting a basic set of armor made out of iron or leather is relatively simple, but getting the most powerful armor in the game is a bit trickier to pull off.

To obtain a full set of Netherite armor, Minecraft players need to get their hands on four Netherite ingots and a full set of diamond armor. Once players have a full set of Netherite armor, they will have the most powerful armor in the game and earn a neat achievement to boot.

Minecraft players should buckle up, as completing the "Cover me in debris" achievement is not a walk in the park.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Cover me in debris

To save on both time and materials, Minecraft players should acquire a full set of diamond armor first. This task can be completed through any method that players prefer, which includes mining and treasure hunting.

Those who choose to pursue the crafting route will likely find this article incredibly helpful when it comes to finding diamonds.

Advertisement

Minecraft players, who already have access to end cities by defeating the Ender Dragon or from building a bridge to the outer islands, can search those structures for chests that may contain diamond armor.

Once players have their full set of diamond armor, they can begin their hunt for ancient debris in the Nether.

Minecraft players need to get 16 pieces of ancient debris and 16 gold ingots to craft the four netherite ingots needed to upgrade the diamond armor into netherite armor.

Unfortunately for players, this block is one of the rarest to find in all Minecraft. Finding and acquiring these blocks is a bit time-consuming, but it is nowhere near impossible.

To increase the speed of finding ancient debris, Minecraft players can employ one of the strategies discussed in the video above.

Ancient debris is naturally blast resistance, which allows players to use plenty of fun strategies for mining that can include TNT.

Advertisement

Once players have acquired their ancient debris, they can smelt them down into netherite scraps. Four netherite scraps and four gold ingots can be combined at a crafting table to make each netherite ingot. Minecraft players will need to do this four times to get all of the ingots that they need for the achievement.

Upgrading a diamond chestplate into a netherite chestplate at a smithing table. (Image via Minecraft)

With the four netherite ingots and diamond armor in hand, players can upgrade their armor into netherite armor at a smithing table.

A smithing table can be found in some Minecraft villages or crafted by combining two iron ingots with four wooden planks at a crafting table.

Minecraft players will just need to place each piece of diamond armor along with a netherite ingot into the smithing table.

Once players have done this for each armor piece, they will have a full set of netherite armor and earn the "Cover me in debris" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

RELATED: Minecraft Achievement Guide: Oooh, shiny!