Blocks are fundamental to Minecraft and make up most of the world. But some blocks are rarer than others.

It would be hard to imagine Minecraft without blocks, as they are the foundation to the game's world. Almost everything that a player does in-game is somehow related to blocks one way or another.

Blocks make many of the different gameplay aspects of Minecraft possible from building to exploring.

With that being said, players can encounter different blocks within the game. However, there is an exclusive collection of blocks that are rarer to find.

This article will detail the five rarest blocks' locations in Minecraft like bone blocks, emerald ore, and more.

Top 5 rarest blocks in Minecraft

#5 - Emerald Ore

Emeralds are the main currency used among Minecraft villagers, which players can use to purchase useful and sometimes rare items. It makes sense that the ore is rare since it is used as a form of money in-game.

Emerald ore is the more rare than diamond ore. This block only attempts to generate eleven times per chunk during word creation. Even when this ore does generate into the game, it only spawns in vein sizes of one.

Players who want to get on their hands will need to be hunt upward. These blocks can only be found in mountain biomes.

#4 - Ancient Debris

Ancient debris is a resilient and fire-proof block that can only be found in the Nether. The chance for ancient debris veins to generate is meagre. So low, that only up to two veins may generate per chunk.

This means that there is around a 0.038% chance that any random block within a chunk will be ancient debris out of all of the blocks in a chunk. These veins are so scarce because ancient debris can be smelted down into netherite scraps.

Those scraps can eventually be crafted into a netherite ingot, making some of the most powerful weapons, tools, and armour in all of Minecraft.

#3 - Sponges

Sponges are incredibly rare to come by in Minecraft, and can only be obtained from "sponge rooms" in Ocean Monuments or by defeating the Elder Guardian.

These blocks can come in handy as beneficial tools, which can rapidly remove large amounts of water.

Each sponge can absorb up to 65 blocks worth of water before it needs to be dried out to soak up more water.

It makes sense that they were designed to be so far in-game with how useful sponges can be.

Players interested in getting their hands on sponges, can learn more about how to do so here.

#2 - Bone Block

Bone blocks make up the fossil structures, which can be found in the Overworld in desert and swamp biomes. Nether fossils are also comprised of bone blocks, which can be encountered in soul sand valley biomes.

These blocks are primarily decorative, but can be converted into nine bone meal pieces in the player crafting window. Players can also convert the bone meal back into a bone block by combining all nine pieces at a crafting table.

Minecraft players will likely not encounter fossil structures often, so they should keep their eyes peeled when in one of the biomes they can generate.

#1 - Dragon Egg

The dragon egg is a decorative block that will only spawn into the game once a particular condition has been met. This block will only spawn into the game after players have defeated the Ender Dragon for the first time on that game world.

However, getting the block itself is rather tricky. Minecraft players will not pick it up right away and break the block by using a nontraditional method.

Under normal conditions, the dragon egg will only spawn a single time per world. Players should be prepared to scoop it up quickly after defeating the Ender Dragon, especially if they play on a multiplayer world.

More information on how to acquire the dragon egg in Minecraft can be found here.