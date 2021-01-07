5 best Minecraft seeds for diamonds in January 2021

Diamonds are one of the most useful resources in Minecraft but can be quite hard to find.

Minecraft players have to mine for quite a while before coming across diamonds. Even then, only a few diamonds can be found at once.

There are many Minecraft seeds out there that are great for finding diamonds. These seeds are essentially strings of letters or numbers which make a certain world generate in the game.

With that in mind, here are five of the best Minecraft seeds for diamonds in January 2021. Each seed is for Minecraft Java version 1.16.

What are the best Minecraft seeds for diamonds in January 2021?

#5 9133534446677058449

This is a really amazing Minecraft seed for diamonds as players don't even need to mine to get them. In this seed, players will spawn in a village that is filled with great loot, including three diamonds, an iron sword, iron pants, two gold ingots, and more.

A woodland mansion is also generated inside the village. Players will find a diamond chest plate, diamond hoe, and more in this mansion. However, they must ensure that they have enough gear before trekking into the woodland mansion, as they are filled with tons of hostile mobs.

#4 -6959476951899901279

Players will spawn inside of a village in this seed, which is a plus as it contains tons of useful resources.

There is a deep cave inside the village. Players can follow the water down the cave, and they will immediately stumble upon diamonds.

#3 -7629372319681445308

In this Minecraft seed, players will spawn inside a jungle biome.

Near spawn, at coordinates -419, -134, a very large ravine that contains around 20 diamonds can be found.

#2 -6959476951899901279

Players will spawn directly inside a village in this seed.

In the village, a large and deep hole can be found. Players can follow the water down the hole, which will directly lead to diamonds.

#1 -1240247800

Players will spawn in a village that doesn't contain much loot in this seed.

However, players will find a ravine that contains an abandoned mineshaft. Many veins of useful ores can be found within the ravine.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such seeds, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference)