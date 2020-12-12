Minecraft has millions of seeds for players to chose from, but some are better than others.

2020 has been an unorthodox year, mainly due to the global pandemic bringing much of the world to a standstill. People in countries worldwide have been moderately to severely restricted in what social activities they can safely engage in with one another. Simple things like meeting up with friends and going out to a restaurant have been replaced with social distancing and ordering takeaway.

Fortunately for gamers, Minecraft has been a way for people to socialize with one another virtually. In-game players can explore countless seeds, with everything from peculiar generations, exposed shipwrecks, villages, islands, rivers, temples, and so much more.

This article showcases five of the best Minecraft seeds for players to enjoy this year, which can be done alone or with friends and loved ones.

Top 5 best Minecraft seeds in 2020

#5 - Ocean Monument Stronghold

An Ocean Monument and Stronghold that were generated mixed together in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

In this Minecraft seed, the game's decision-making algorithm has a tough time deciding whether to generate a stronghold or an ocean monument. Instead of choosing either one, both structures get spawned in an interesting mix.

Minecraft players who decide to take on exploring this double-dungeon will discover a multitude of different surprises. It would not be uncommon for them to get confused while exploring this monstrosity. The ocean monument and stronghold portions merged seamlessly in some spots but pretty obviously smashed together in others.

This generation is so broken that it makes it somewhat whimsical and exciting to explore.

Cords: -1707, 56, 877

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 744938226

#4 - Floating Island, Igloos, & Villages

Winter has fully arrived throughout large portions of the world, having already been graced with the season's first snowfall.

In this seed, players can also fully experience winter and find an entire floating island surrounded and impaled by many tall ice spikes. This could be the perfect location to develop a whole floating winter citadel or a simple base in a unique place.

Minecraft players who chose to explore this seed more will be treated to multiple igloos and villages. When searching these structures, they should be on the lookout for hidden trapdoors and extra loot. There might be something worthwhile tucked away in a chest.

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1541592643

#3 - Completely Broken & Repeating

This Minecraft seed is unequivocally broken, as Minecraft players can find a ravine that repeats over and over. The mineshafts generated inside of the gorge are also incorrectly spawned into the game.

For anyone interested in learning more about why or how seeds like this can occur, this YouTube video by ibxtoycat explains the madness behind Minecraft's decision-making algorithm.

Cords: -623, 65, -640

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1669320484

#2 - Village, Temple, Outpost, & Nether Bastion

A Minecraft seed with a Village, Desert Temple, Pillager Outpost, & access to a Nether Bastion all near spawn (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

There are over four different structure types inside this seed for Minecraft players to explore as soon as they spawn into the game. There is a village that is chockful with resources and equipment for players to collect to gear up right away. They can get there by taking a very brief walk from spawn.

Once geared up, players can choose between a few different hostile structures to take on. In the Overworld, there is both a Pillager Outpost and a Desert Temple, where players can test their combat prowess.

As an advanced challenge, there is also a Bastion in the Nether that can be accessed relatively quickly. Minecraft players can utilize the remains and supplies left behind at the broken Nether Portal to get there.

Cords: 146, 68, 44

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1075175676

#1 - Dark Oak Village Island

A medium-sized Minecraft island populated with a village, dark oak trees, and a few huge mushrooms (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Islands have been incredibly popular in Minecraft for just about as long as the game as been played. One of the original adventure/survival maps that gained significant popularity on YouTube and the internet was a survival island.

Love of islands in Minecraft has continued since then, and this seed contains an entirely naturally-spawned island for players to explore and enjoy. As a bonus, players will also not be alone here, thanks to a fully populated village.

Cords: 552, 67, 504

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 710750685