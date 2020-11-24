Nether Portals are necessary for Minecraft players to get to the Nether, but are typically difficult to build early on in a playthrough.

To craft a Nether Portal, Minecraft players will need to gather at least 10 blocks of Obsidian. Obsidian is created when water and lava come in contact with each other. This is tricky enough to come across but to make it even more difficult, a diamond pickaxe or better is required to successfully mine the block.

In order to have faster access to the Nether, speedrunners like Illumina have employed a clever technique to save time by optimizing Minecraft game mechanics.

How to build a Nether Portal like a Minecraft speedrunner

The Nether Portal building trick starts at the 22:40 mark of this YouTube video by Games Done Quick. Here, Minecraft speedrunner Illumina is able to build a Nether Portal from start to finish in about 20 seconds. Blinking may cause the viewer to miss the trick as it happens very quickly.

Using a block of leaves and a water bucket, Illumina is able to manipulate the interaction between water and lava. Essentially, he is making the Obsidian spawn in the exact shape needed for the Nether Portal. This eliminates a great deal of the time and necessary tools needed to craft the actual portal. In the last step, he uses a flint and steel to ignite the portal, and the Nether becomes available.

In order to craft a Nether Portal, the average Minecraft player would not only have to gather the Obsidian but they would also have to spawn them into the shape of a portal.

By not needing to move the Obsidian into the shape of a portal, speedrunners save a bunch of mining time and skip over an entire tool requirement.

Getting this technique down really requires a lot of practice, and fine motor skills are necessary in order to move quickly.

Even speedrunners mess up sometimes

This trick is pretty intense. Even top speedrunners mess it up from time to time. Here is a clip of Illumina trying to do the very same trick from one of his speedruns.

Unfortunately for him, he completely messes it up and ends up burning to death due to the lava. This goes to show that even the very best Minecraft players in the world mess up this trick from time to time.