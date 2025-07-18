4 Minecraft mobs should also get new variants

In recent times, Mojang has been adding new variants to various Minecraft mobs. In the past, they have added variants to skeletons, chickens, cows, pigs, and ghast. Even the newer mobs like axolotls and frogs already come with different variants. After seeing so many variantions in mobs, an argument can be made that some existing mobs should get new variants.

Here is a list of some creatures that should get new versions in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 mobs that should receive new variants in Minecraft

1) Creeper

Creepers should get several variants based on where they spawn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Creeper is one of the most iconic mobs in Minecraft. It has always been in the game, even before it was officially released. While the creature's textures have undergone several changes, it still looks quite basic and dated.

Hence, Mojang could add new variants to the creeper, making it look different and behave slightly differently based on where it spawns and hunts players. For example, a desert-spawning creeper can be light yellow and brown in color and can sneak up on the player in a different manner. This will give creepers more personalities.

2) Enderman

Enderman can have different variants based on which dimension it spawns in (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Enderman is one of the most mysterious creatures in Minecraft. This is the only mob that spawns in all three dimensions of the game: Overworld, Nether, and the End. Though players will see various endermen, every one of them will look exactly the same. They are tall, lanky creatures with pitch black textures and glowing purple eyes.

Since enderman spawn in every dimension, Mojang could come up with new variants based on where they spawn in Minecraft. For example, the End's endermen can have more pronounced features and can also be of different height and shape. On the other hand, the Nether enderman can have lava-related features on them, or can be red in color because of the dimension.

3) Goat

Goat can have different colors and can spawn in low-altitude places (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Goat is a neutral mob in Minecraft that only has one variant. However, when we see goats in real life, they come in all shapes and sizes. While the goats in the game can only spawn in mountainous areas, they can be found almost anywhere in the real world.

Hence, Mojang can take some more inspiration from the real world and create new variants of goats that spawn in other biomes and are of different colors and shapes. Furthermore, some goats can be passive and give their milk, through which players can also make a new goat cheese food item.

4) Spider

Spiders can have more variants apart from cave spiders (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Spiders already have two variants in Minecraft: regular and cave spiders. The first one is neutral in nature and can only attack players at night, while cave spiders can attack players anytime and poison them. However, there are all kinds of spiders in real life. Each of them has different shapes, sizes, and brilliant colors.

Like zombies, spiders can also have different variants based on where they spawn in the world. Some of them can have longer legs, smaller bodies, and different bright colors. They can also be coded to make spider webs live in front of players in order to trap them.

