Minecraft player builds a working escalator using redstone

Redstone in Minecraft is one of the most powerful blocks that a lot of players never truly use to its full potential. It works as electricity and when paired with other components such as pistons, repeaters, observers, etc, players can create fantastic machines from it. Talented builders have made working displays, sorting machines, and even computers using redstone.

Minecraft player u/CraftyMaterman shared a short video on the game’s subreddit showing how they made a working escalator using redstone. The 15-second clip shows multiple blocks used to make the escalator work, including target blocks and a composter.

The composter works as the carrying block for the player. Also, many pistons were also used underneath to make the mechanism work.

Comment byu/CraftyMasterman from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/CraftyMasterman from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/gamergabzilla pointed out that this escalator must sound extremely loud when operational, even though the design is cool. u/LeTrueBoi7812222 replied that if the piston sounds were replaced with the new sound added in the 24w20a snapshot, they might change their opinion about the noise.

For those who are unaware, last year, Mojang Studios changed the sound of the piston, taking away the iconic metallic clanging sound. This resulted in a massive uproar with players demanding the developers revert to the old sound.

Redditors talk about the build (Image via Reddit)

u/kanakalis found the build quite impressive, saying that they thought their water escalator using slabs was cool. However, u/Scared_Feed_5884 replied that even the water escalator machine sounds awesome. u/_lie_and_ called the escalator cool while u/HumanWithABias recalled struggling to build an escalator years ago and expressed admiration for the clever solution now shown.

The original poster explained more about the escalator build (Image via Reddit)

The original poster left a comment saying that the escalator can be modified to fit two players at once by simply copying the redstone setup and flipping it. u/CaptainCoble asked whether it can be made to move down instead of just up.

u/Pristine-Category-55 clarified that the mechanism can be reversed, having the sideways piston push first, followed by the upward piston pulling. They also mentioned that the feeder can be placed below, with the output coming from the top.

Redstone marvels made in Minecraft

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

Players who develop their expertise in redstone mechanics often refer to themselves as “redstone engineers.” While the term “engineer” might sound over-the-top, the kinds of machines created in Minecraft reveal just how complex this seemingly simple item can be. Players have built small contraptions such as elevators, escalators, and sorting systems using intricate redstone circuitry.

However, some exceptionally skilled builders take things to the next level, crafting creations that seem almost impossible. They have engineered computers capable of playing games like Minesweeper, functional displays with impressive resolution, and even a Rubik’s cube that can be solved.

