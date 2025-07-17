Minecraft player showcases chaotic strategy to loot bastion, leaving community amazed

In Minecraft, bastions are some of the most hostile places. While the rewards in this region are great, the piglins there keep the exploration challenging. This is why players come up with new, better strategies to ransack the bastion.
A Minecraft player, u/mamasiyou, shared a video on the game’s subreddit, showing a chaotic strategy of looting the bastion, which they called “like a psychopath.” The clip shows them entering the piglin’s domain with some wood blocks and several wind charges.
Using the latter, the player propels themselves to jump higher and use the wood blocks to create a platform for them. The wind charges also allow them to push the piglin brutes away instead of fighting them.
This strategy helps the player navigate the bastion faster, without the need for fighting every single piglin brute. The only issue with this method is that one must be very accurate in using the wind charges and placing the wood blocks. A small mistake can lead to a steep fall, probably resulting in in-game death and the loss of all their inventory.
Reddit user u/JaycoDrayco said they lost their Hardcore world while fighting in a bastion, even though they had half netherite armor equipped. They joked that they should have used this strategy instead.
For those wondering how the original poster was so fast in the clip, they explained the process in a comment. u/mamasiyou admitted their viral video was fake, revealing they had tweaked the tick rate. They said it was a small experiment and offered to share a tutorial on how to create similar “perfect trick” videos.
u/0xlostincode asked for a first-person POV to closely observe what was going on during the loot. u/Dat_yandere_femboi pointed out that the player in the video took two brute hits and multiple instances of fall damage without healing, suggesting that resistance effects were likely active.
u/Hoodedgamer00 humorously described witnessing a true Bedwars sweat in the wilds of Minecraft, noting how their PvP-honed skills seamlessly carried over to bastion hunting. Before the user could even start commentating, the player had already looted the bastion and vanished.
The dangerous nether dimension in Minecraft
The nether is one of the most interesting dimensions in Minecraft. With the release of recent updates, it has become even better. The fiery dimension is filled with hostile mobs that are quite difficult to beat. However, it also has some amazing loot that is worth the risk.
Gold and quartz are fairly common. But players also tend to find nether fortresses that contain the blaze mob — these provide the blaze rod and powder needed for making potions. Bastions are filled with armor trims, music discs, and ancient debris needed to make armor. With the latest update, players can also find the dried ghast to grow a happy ghast in the overworld.
