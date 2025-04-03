Dried ghast is a brand new block announced during the block in the first Minecraft Live event of 2025 for the summer drop. It allows you to grow new ghastling and happy ghast mobs, which are friendly variants of regular ghasts. This block is necessary if you want to explore most of the new features in the summer drop.

Here is how you can get the new dried ghast block in Minecraft.

Note: This feature is currently only available in beta and preview version 1.21.80.25. It will soon be released as a stable version with the upcoming summer drop.

Ways to find a dried ghast block in Minecraft

Find a dried ghast block near Soul Sand Valley fossils

Dried ghast blocks might generate in Soul Sand Valley fossils. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios || YouTube/Minecraft)

One way of getting the new dried ghast block is by finding it naturally generated in the world. Mojang clearly explained that this block can be found in the Nether realm, particularly in the Soul Sand Valley.

When you find the Soul Sand Valley, you must further narrow down your search and spot any Nether fossils, which are rare features that only generate in this region.

Near these Nether fossils, there is a small chance that you might find the new dried ghast block beside the large mysterious fossil.

Craft dried ghast block

Craft a dried ghast block using ghast tears and bone blocks. (Image via Minecraft Wiki/Mojang Studios)

Another way of getting the new block is to craft it. The dried ghast can be crafted using eight ghast tears and one bone block.

While bone blocks can be quite easy to craft using nine bonemeal items, ghast tears can be a tough item to obtain. They can only be obtained by killing regular Nether ghasts and managing to loot their drops. Since ghasts fly around in the Nether, often over lava lakes, getting ghast tears can be tricky.

What can dried ghast block do in Minecraft?

Grow dried ghast into a ghastling and eventually into a happy ghast. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Getting a dried ghast block is essential if you want to experience the new ghastling and happy ghast variants.

Once the block is obtained, you can submerge it in water, wait for one in-game day, and see the block turn into a ghastling after undergoing three growth stages. Ghastling is a baby ghast that can further be turned into a happy ghast in 20 minutes or faster if it is fed enough snowballs.

