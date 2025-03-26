Every Minecraft Spring to Life feature is only found in new chunks, except one

The Minecraft Spring to Life dropped recently for both Java and Bedrock Editions. Mojang has been developing it for several months now and released all its features in snapshots and beta/preview versions. Many players updated the game and jumped on it to experience the new features.

While finding all the new additions, we saw an interesting detail that hardly any other thing has. The falling leaves feature in the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop is one of the very few new features that will reflect on every chunk, both old and new.

Minecraft falling leaves are found in old and new chunks, unlike other new Spring to Life features

Why falling leaves generating in old and new chunks can be considered a special phenomenon?

Falling leaves particles can be found in every chunk in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A few years ago, when Mojang was drastically changing Minecraft's Overworld terrain generation in 2021, they explained how they would be releasing most new features such that they only spawn or generate in new chunks.

This was to ensure that any old chunks that players have already explored in an old world do not get corrupted when new features are laid on them.

Hence, any new feature that Mojang released in updates generated or spawned in brand new chunks only. If players had an old world, they would have to travel several blocks to find these new features in new chunks.

In the Minecraft Spring to Life game update, they added loads of new features and changes, including falling leaves particles from every tree that generates in the Overworld. These falling leaves are the only feature that players can find in both old and new chunks.

Even if a world is several years old and players have manually grown trees around their base, those trees will also have the falling leaves effect, which is considered a new feature but can generate in old chunks.

Every other feature can only be found in new chunks

All other new features are only found in new chunks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from the falling leaves feature, every other new feature coming with the Spring to Life game drop will only spawn or generate in new chunks.

For example, old loaded chunks will not have any new vegetation blocks or new warm or cold farm animals. Even the sheep color frequency will not change if a warm or cold biome is already loaded in a chunk.

Except for falling leaves, all the other new features are only available in new chunks. If players have a really old world, they will have to travel hundreds or thousands of blocks to find the Spring to Life features.

