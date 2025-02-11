First Minecraft 2025 game drop to add unique cherry blossom effect to all trees

Mojang is currently working on Minecraft's upcoming game drop, which will be the first update of 2025. The developers have introduced most game drop features in snapshots and beta/preview versions. In one of the very first snapshots for the next game drop, Mojang added a unique feature to all Overworld trees after testing it in a few new biomes, especially Cherry Grove and Pale Garden - the falling leaves effect.

Here is how Mojang tested the feature in the Cherry Grove biome and will soon add it to every tree in Minecraft's Overworld.

Cherry blossom's falling leaves effect to be applied to every tree in Minecraft's first 2025 game drop

Cherry blossom trees received the first falling leaves effect

Pink leaves falling from a cherry blossom tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Back in 2023, Mojang was working on their new 1.20 The Wild update. In this installment, the developers planned to release a new biome called Cherry Grove. This biome had pink trees with new pastel pink wood type, giving players more blocks to use in their builds.

Trending

It quickly became a fan-favorite biome as people were mesmerized by its ambiance. One of the features that further enriched the biome's environment was the falling leaves effect. Small pink leaves fell from cherry blossom trees as particles, which made the biome extremely beautiful.

This was the first implementation of falling leaves by Mojang, which was a huge success.

Pale Garden was the second biome to receive the falling leaves effect

Gray leaves fell from pale oak trees (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

After the Cherry Grove biome, Mojang decided to add the falling leaves effect to another new biome. This time, they chose the new Pale Garden biome that was released in December 2024 with The Garden Awakens game drop. The desaturated, spooky biome was a variant of Dark Oak Forest that had loads of hanging pale moss and small pale leaves falling from dense trees.

The upcoming Minecraft game drop will add a falling leaves effect to every Overworld tree

Every tree will shed leaves in the upcoming game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

After testing the falling leaves effect on Cherry Grove and Pale Garden biomes, Mojang finally decided to bring this feature to every single tree in the entire Overworld.

Hence, in the upcoming game drop, all Overworld trees will shed leaves that will fall to the ground as particles. The falling leaves will have the same color as the leaf blocks of each tree.

This feature will make every tree-filled biome a lot more immersive and aesthetic.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!