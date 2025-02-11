Cold vs warm chickens in Minecraft: What's the difference?

Mojang has released two new chicken variants with Minecraft's latest game drop. They are conveniently labeled 'warm' and 'cold' based on their spawning locations. The two types mostly have the same set of features and behavior, but they have completely different textures, eggs, and spawning locations.

Here are all the major differences between the two chicken variants in Minecraft.

Note: These features are not officially released in Minecraft just yet. They are currently in development and are only available in snapshot and beta/preview versions.

Major differences between cold and warm chicken variants in Minecraft

Difference in where they spawn

Cold and warm biomes will spawn respective chicken variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

As the names of both variants clearly suggest, warm chickens spawn in warm Minecraft biomes, while cold chickens spawn in cold biomes. If players want to explore these two variants, they will have to find cold and warm regions and wait for new chickens to spawn.

Warm chickens will spawn in the following biomes:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

Cold chickens will spawn in the following biomes:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Difference in their appearance

These chicken variants will have completely different textures and 3D models (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The two chicken variants also have distinct visual differences. Their textures and 3D models are unique from one another and also from the regular chicken.

The warm chicken has an orange texture, a pastel yellow base color, and a darker brown beak. The only feature that is identical to the regular chicken is its wattle, which is bright red in color.

The cold chicken variant has a slightly different 3D model and texture. It has a few extra pixels on its head, particularly at the back, as shown in the image above. It's also the only chicken variant in the game that has a tail that sticks out.

Like the warm and regular variants, the cold chicken also has the same wattle texture and color.

Difference in their eggs

Cold and warm chickens will lay different colored eggs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Since cold and warm chickens have unique textures and spawning locations, Mojang decided to make their eggs different as well. Hence, warm chickens lay brown eggs, and cold chickens lay blue eggs.

Both variants will have a chance to lay an egg every five to 10 minutes. These eggs can be used in the same way as a regular chicken egg.

