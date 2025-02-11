Minecraft player unveils an incredible self-building house emerging from a book

While Minecraft is a game with fun exploration elements and combat, one of the major highlights of Mojang’s title is how it gives players the creative freedom to build almost anything. Apart from making large structures such as castles and buildings, talented builders can make complicated machines using redstone and other items. These builds even include computers and displays.

Using this creative freedom, a Minecraft builder and Redditor, u/Gottendrop, shared a short video on the title's subreddit. The clip shows a large house that pops out of a book. Built using in-game commands and some smart architecture, the house is seen materializing layer by layer when a button is pressed.

Reacting to the post, user u/ricorosali seemed confused by the build. The user explained that they did not know the command blocks could be used in the mobile version of the game.

Another user, u/ScientiChip, replied to this comment saying that the Pocket Edition is virtually the same as the Bedrock Edition. However, Bedrock commands are limited compared to their Java counterpart.

User u/Any_Contribution9518 said they definitely wanted to learn how to make the build shown in the video. The original poster explained that they used structure blocks to copy parts of a build and then took the help of command blocks to place them in the right spots. They also added an animation effect for the house. Overall, this complicated build is, in fact, simple.

Players react to the book house build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Gottendrop/Mojang Studios)

Another user named u/Vapordesopaipilla mentioned that this build was unbelievable, very creative, and complex at the same time. They also added that if the book had a name, it should be called “The Mortage Book.”

User u/mattisblue, who was experienced in command blocks, said that this was not as difficult as it looked. However, the process gets tedious when it has to be done for every floor.

Players also talk about how the build was made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Gottendrop/Mojang Studios)

The original poster then pointed out that they saved the house with a structure block and used a command to build it layer by layer. The user, however, was not sure if this would work on the Java Edition.

Another user named u/Mr_Iculty replied to the original commenter saying that while the build looked easy, it was beautiful as well.

Incredible builds in Minecraft using commands

The complicated computer circuit made in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Past_Coconut_4473/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is so popular because it gives players an endless creative playground, not just through building mechanics, but also by giving them the freedom to use commands and game mechanics to create unbelievable structures. This has led to players designing everything from automated farms to machines that can do almost anything a computer can.

One of the most common uses of game mechanics is the creation of automated farms. Players use redstone, water flows, and observer blocks to build farms that harvest crops or collect resources without much manual effort.

Commands in the game also play a big role in creative building. Using commands like /fill, /clone, and /setblock, players can create massive structures in seconds. This is especially useful for adventure maps, where creators design large cities, dungeons, or even floating islands without placing every block manually.

Another creative use of game mechanics is in redstone-powered machines. Players have built elevators, secret doors, and even functional computers using redstone circuits and pistons.

Recently, another builder in the game asked players what they felt about the recent updates that the game had been getting, and the response was positive. All these builds show how the game has evolved into something more complex than just a blocky game with some mobs.

