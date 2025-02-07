  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • New Minecraft mob variants seem to be following a trend

New Minecraft mob variants seem to be following a trend

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 07, 2025 11:07 GMT
There seems to be a pattern emerging from new and existing mob variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
There seems to be a pattern emerging from new and existing mob variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

In recent Minecraft snapshots and beta/preview versions, Mojang introduced two new mob variants for chickens, cows, and pigs. These new variants will be released in an upcoming game drop for the sandbox and their appearances will change based on the temperature of the biome they spawn in.

If we take a look at other existing mobs with variants, a rather unique pattern seems to emerge.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

sk promotional banner

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ways in which new Minecraft mob variants are following a variant pattern

1) Many existing mobs have a cold and warm variant

Most mobs have a cold and warm variant (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Most mobs have a cold and warm variant (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

When we look at existing mob variants in Minecraft, we can notice that many of them are either cold or warm variants. For example, strays, drowns, green frogs, white foxes, polar bears, and even endermites are cold variants.

also-read-trending Trending

The warm variants include withered skeletons in the Nether, blaze, white frogs, husks, and more. Another example is slimes, which can be considered temperate; their warm variants are magma cubes.

Hence, the trend of warm and cold mob variants has been in Minecraft for many years now.

2) New mob variants also introduce cold and warm variants

New mob variants also depend on cold and warm regions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
New mob variants also depend on cold and warm regions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Mojang released two new chicken, pig, and cow variants for the upcoming game drop. As mentioned, these variants are based on the temperature of the biome the farm animals spawn in. This means if players are in a cold biome, cold pigs, cows, and chickens will different textures will spawn around them, and vice versa in warm biomes.

By looking at existing mob variants, it is clear that Mojang is following the trend of warm and cold.

3) Mojang could bring more new variants to other mobs in the future

Mojang could introduce more new variants for other mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Mojang could introduce more new variants for other mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

While other mobs have cold and warm variants, some of them do not have all three variants. For example, foxes have temperate and cold variants, but they do not have a warm variant yet. Slimes have a temperate and warm variant, but they do not have a cold variant. Polar bears can get both temperate and warm variants.

Mojang can use this mob variant trend in Minecraft and add variety to existing creatures.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी