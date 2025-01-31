Top 4 mobs with most variants in Minecraft

With an upcoming Minecraft drop, Mojang will be releasing two new cow and pig variants. In total, these four fresh variants will be based on temperatures and will spawn in certain warm and cold biomes. The sandbox already has variants for numerous mobs like zombies, horses, cats, and even villagers. One mob even has thousands of variants.

Here is a top-four list of mobs that have the most variants in Minecraft.

List of top 4 Minecraft mobs that have the most amount of variants

4) Cat (11 variants)

Cats have a total of 11 used variants in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Cats come in fourth place with a total of 11 variants in Minecraft. These have the same 3D model but only differ in textures and eye colors. Here are the names of all the 11 cat variants:

Trending

Black

British Shorthair

Calico

Jellie

Persian

Ragdoll

Red

Siamese

Tabby

Tuxedo

White

All these cat variants have their baby versions, as well. Baby variants have the same eye and texture colors, but their 3D model is smaller. Any cat variant can spawn in villages, but only the black cat can spawn inside a Witch hut in the Swamp biome.

Apart from them, Bedrock Edition also has one unused cat variant called Gray Tabby. This cat cannot spawn naturally or manually even with commands. However, the texture file is present in Minecraft's default resource pack.

3) Horse (35 variants)

Horses have different textures as well (Image via Mojang Studios)

Next on the list are horses. They have a total of 35 variants depending on the textures on their skin. They have seven base colors: white, creamy, chestnut, brown, black, gray, and dark brown. Additionally, they have five types of markings: no markings, white stockings, blaze, white field, white spots, or black dots.

Hence, totaling all the combinations, the variants of horses that can spawn in Minecraft are 35. These ridable creatures spawn in biomes like Plains and Savanna and their variants. Regardless of their variant, horses can have different speeds, jump heights, and health.

The variant spawns are completely random, however, one group of horses that spawn together as a herd have the same color and markings. Hence, players might see a group of horses in the distance that looks the same.

Apart from their color and markings, all horses have the same 3D model and behave identically.

2) Villager (105 variants)

There are a total of 105 villagers if all biome variants, professionals, and nitwits are combined (Image via Mojang Studios)

Villagers come in second place since they have a total of 105 variants. These creatures are one of the most interesting to witness in Minecraft. They have a daily routine that they follow, possess different jobs, and even a time for socializing with one another. Since several villages generate in various biomes, villagers dress differently in each of these biomes.

While Plains villagers have regular brown robes, Desert villagers have light skin and orange-colored clothes with a hat. Furthermore, each professional villager has a specific appearance, as well. For example, a librarian villager will have a book on top of their head, while a farmer will have a straw hat.

If we add up all the villagers from different biomes and with different professions, including nitwits, the number of variants goes up to 105.

1) Tropical fish (3072 variants)

Tropical fish by far have the most amount of variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Tropical fish has the most amount of variants in Minecraft — a whopping 3072 to be precise. They essentially have 22 base variants and 10% of the time, their patterns, shapes, and colors change. Tropical fish can have two different shapes, six patterns, 16 base colors, and 16 pattern colors.

Hence, when all these factors create various combinations, the result is 3072 unique tropical fish that players can find in Minecraft. Tropical fish spawn in biomes like Lukewarm Ocean, Warm Ocean, Mangrove Swamp, and Lush Caves.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!