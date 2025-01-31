5 best items in Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event

The Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event is underway and this celebration of the year of the snake introduces a wide array of themed add-ons, worlds, and more. Mojang is known to celebrate major events through sales and Marketplace events. This one allows players to get their hands on a range of packs to join in on festivities.

Here are the 5 best items to get during the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinions and is in no particular order.

Peaceful Base and other items in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event

1) Peaceful Base

Peaceful Base is one of the most detailed add-ons you can get in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event (Image via Mojang Studios/BLOCKLAB Studios)

Peaceful Base by BLOCKLAB Studios is one of the coolest add-ons featured in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event. It adds a host of Asian-inspired buildings and trees and features a massive underground base with three floors.

The endless rooms with many resources and intricately decorated levels make it a great world to explore during the Lunar New Year 2025 festivities. It is currently listed in the Minecraft Marketplace for 490 Minecoins.

2) Chinese Mythology Mash-up

The Chinese Mythology Mash-up is one of the most popular add-ons in the Marketplace (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Chinese Mythology Mash-up by Minecraft is the perfect place to begin if you wish to immerse yourself in the diverse history and mythology of China. The add-on by Minecraft features epic terrain and a host of informational content.

Additionally, it is one of the most popular packs in the Marketplace with over 20,000 downloads, published eight years ago. It can be obtained from the Minecraft Marketplace for 990 Minecoins and is a great way to immerse yourself in the rich cultural history of China.

3) Sky Snake

Celebrate the Year of the Snake by exploring this detailed world with different biomes and islands (Image via Mojang Studios/Lifeboat)

What better way to celebrate the Year of the Snake than by exploring this massive serpentine world? Sky Snake by Lifeboat features a giant snake with a host of biomes on its back, making it one of the most interesting worlds that you can explore in the game. It has many different arenas to explore, each with its own items, attributes, and hidden features.

You can visit the array of islands surrounding the snake or dare to enter its mouth and reach the secret location. The pack features five skins, many unique islands, and an immersive skyblock experience. You can get your hands on this add-on listed in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event for 660 Minecoins.

4) Samurai Sanctuary

Samurai Sanctuary is one of the coolest add-ons to try in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event (Image via Mojang Studios)

Samurai Sanctuary by CubeCraft Games is one of the most immersive add-ons listed in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event. It features a massive survival spawn packed with adventures where players can explore and complete quests in a world based on the samurai.

Players can fight against ninja zombies with samurai swords and wield a custom bamboo staff. The pack also features many free skins that can be used anywhere. Samurai Sanctuary can be purchased for 490 Minecoins. The host of features and detailed world easily make it one of the best items in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event.

5) WUKONG: UPROAR IN HEAVEN

This is one of the most immersive add-ons in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event (Image via Mojang Studios/Next Studio)

WUKONG: UPROAR IN HEAVEN is the highlight of the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event. This pack by Next Studio recreates the diverse universe of Black Myth Wukong with structures like the imperial garden and Heaven's Court. The pack can be obtained for free from the Minecraft Marketplace until January 28, 2026, 10 am PST.

Players can embark on an adventure in this custom world dressed as the Monkey King, Sun Wukong. It features tons of NPCs who will give you unique quests in exchange for rewards and progression to future levels. The tastefully crafted world and detailed structures make this one of the coolest add-ons in the Minecraft Marketplace Lunar New Year 2025 event.

