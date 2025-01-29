Mojang announces free Minecraft Wukong: Uproar DLC for the Lunar New Year

Mojang just announced a free Minecraft Wukong: Uproar DLC as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations, much to the excitement of the fans. Mojang is known to celebrate major calendar events like Christmas and New Year through giveaways and extensive sales. This world, based on the popular title Black Myth Wukong, is a great way for players to join in the festivities.

Here's all you need to know about the free Wukong: Uproar DLC for the Lunar New Year and how you can get your hands on it to become the Monkey King.

What is the Minecraft Wukong: Uproar DLC

The Minecraft Wukong: Uproar DLC recreates the universe of Black Myth Wukong and lets you play as Sun Wukong (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Wukong: Uproar DLC is a Minecraft Marketplace add-on created by Next Studio. It is a unique world that recreates the universe of Black Myth Wukong and brings a story-based narrative for players to enjoy. It features ancient Chinese Mythical stories where the player must accept the Heaven Court's summons and guard the mystical peach garden.

The pack features a host of custom models where you can play as the Monkey King, Sun Wukong. It includes the signature traveler's staff, which can be used as a weapon to fend off the guard NPC. You can explore the world, accept missions, and join the festivities and grand celebrations organized by the Queen.

The Minecraft Wukong: Uproar DLC features a custom-generated world with a host of unique structures and large areas to explore, such as the peach garden, imperial castle, and more. Apart from the structures, you can also talk to various NPCs and characters from the universe to accept missions or learn about the world of Wukong.

How to get the Minecraft Wukong: Uproar DLC

The Minecraft Wukong: Uproar DLC can be obtained from the in-game Marketplace (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Wukong: Uproar DLC can be purchased from the official Marketplace. Simply head over to the in-game store and search for the Wukong: Uproar Add-on, or click on this deep link to open the page in-game. Players can obtain the DLC for free until January 28, 2026, 10 am PST.

Once located, click on the Purchase button to obtain it for free. Next, you will see the button has been replaced by a green Download button. Click on the button, which will open up a dialog box for confirmation. Next, you can create a world based on the DLC from that page itself or head back to the home page.

Create a new world using the Wukong: Uproar DLC as the template and modify additional settings such as game mode, difficulty, cheats, and more. You can also enable additional behavior packs or experiments — although it is recommended to enjoy the add-on as is to avoid conflicts or corruption due to third-party mods.

