How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview

Mojang released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview on January 30, 2025. This experimental build introduces an assortment of new features such as leaf litter, cow variants, firefly bush, and more. Additionally, it introduces changes and modifications to existing features to improve gameplay.

Note that this beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. It is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

Note: The update will take slightly longer to become available on iOS this week.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview adds two new cow variants to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can easily download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 with an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game. You can also enjoy the latest features like the firefly bush and leaf litter implemented in this build if you have an active Xbox Game Pass (regular or Ultimate edition) subscription for your Xbox console.

Launch the Xbox app store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Open the game library and head to the search bar. Search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview is listed, select it and hit the "Install" button. Wait for the required files and assets to get downloaded. While this is going on, it is recommended to ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Additionally, to prevent the files from getting corrupted, it is recommended that you do not turn off your device during the update.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview to experience the new firefly bush block (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these simple steps:

Open Minecraft from the console homepage, the game library, or the "Frequently Played" tab. Head to the sidebar on your left side and click the "Preview" button. Next, click the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Now, select the "Download" button and wait for the required files to be installed. Ensure your console is not turned off and has a stable internet connection to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Open the individual app store and download the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios/Google)

Mojang's recent implementation of support for mobile devices allows players to try experimental builds and previews on Minecraft Pocket Edition for Android and iOS. Here's how you can experience the new features and changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview on your preferred mobile device:

Android

Head over to the Google Play Store application on your preferred device. Go to the Minecraft page or search "Minecraft" in the app to open the store listing. Scroll to the bottom of the listing and click the "Join the Beta" prompt/button. Wait for the assets to get downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, it will replace the latest official edition with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the official TestFlight app and go to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked account. Next, wait for an email on your registered ID which will include access links for the experimental version. Open the email and tap on the "View in TestFlight" button or click the link to accept it. Next, choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Additionally, if you are an existing beta and preview user, just head to the individual app store (Android/iOS) to update to the latest available version. You will notice that the "Open/Play" button on the store page will be replaced by an "Update" button. Select it and wait for the latest files to get installed. Once done, you will be able to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can try the latest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview ahead of their official release if you own a copy of the Bedrock Edition and have it installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you don't have a copy of the Bedrock edition, you can purchase it from the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store. Once downloaded and logged in, here's how you can try out this latest beta and preview on your PC.

For players with an existing beta and preview:

Head over to the games section on the Microsoft store and manually update to the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing version like the Bedrock 1.21.60.27 beta and preview installed on your device, you will need to manually visit the Microsoft Store app. Go to the app library and manually queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview with the following steps:

Head to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of games.

Click on the "Update" button next to the listing and wait for the game files to get installed.

However, if you do not get the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, just click the "Get Updates" button in the top-right part of the page to manually queue the list of updates.

You can also visit the Xbox app to update to the latest preview edition. Simply head over to the list of installed apps and games on the left sidebar and select the preview edition. Next, just click on the "Update" button to update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview seamlessly.

For new Beta edition players

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview from the official launcher (Image via Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time downloading a beta and preview, head over to the official Minecraft launcher and choose Bedrock from the list of available editions on the left sidebar. Next, follow these simple steps to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview:

Click on the lower drop-down menu marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button and expand it to see the list of other installation options.

Next, select the "Latest preview" option below it and click on the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview.

It will take a while for the game files to get downloaded and installed successfully. Once done, you should now be able to access the latest build and enjoy the changes ahead of their official release.

