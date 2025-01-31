5 best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview is out now and this experimental build introduces a host of exciting features to the title ahead of their official release. Additionally, the update also makes changes to existing mechanics to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here are the five best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinions and is in no particular order.

Cow variants and other best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview

1) Cow variants

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview adds two new cow variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Perhaps one of the best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview is the addition of the cow variants. This is especially because it is one of the oldest mobs in the game. The update introduces two new varieties — the warm and cold cows, which can be found in specific biomes.

These new variants add diversity to the game, allowing players an immersive and unique experience as they travel from one biome to another. It also adds to the ever-expanding list of mobs and types, similar to the pig variations that were introduced recently.

Also read: How to find cold and warm cow in Minecraft

2) Firefly bush

The firefly bush is one of the biggest highlights of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

The firefly bush is one of the most exciting and unexpected additions to Minecraft. These insects were a much-requested mob that was teased in 2021. However it was scrapped due to some variants of the mob being poisonous to frogs, thus affecting the balance of flora and fauna in-game. However, the firefly bush adds the fireflies in a unique way, making them part of a decorative block rather than a separate mob.

This new block can be found in swamps and near river banks, greatly transforming the visuals at night. During nighttime, the block will have a horde of fireflies floating around in nearby blocks, emitting a light level of two. It can be bonemealed to produce more quantities, used as a fuel source for smelting, and be composted.

3) Leaf litter

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview adds the leaf litter, a new decorative block (Image via Mojang Studios)

Leaf litter is yet another unique addition to the game as part of this experimental build. This decorative block can be found in biomes such as forests and dark forests, adding to the visual enhancement of these wooded areas. It follows a unique mechanic where each litter can have different amounts of leaves, simulating a real-life leaf pile.

Additionally, the leaf litter can be used as fuel for smelting and can be crafted by smelting any leaf block. It has a unique block sound which adds to the immersion of the biomes such as wooded badlands and forests, making it one of the best features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview.

Also read: Should you play Minecraft Dungeons in 2025?

4) Wildflowers

Wildflowers are a unique new variant of flowers that can give you yellow dye (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wildflowers are a new type of flower added to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview, adding to the ever-expanding roster of flora and fauna in the game. They can be found in biomes such as Birch Forests, Old Growth Birch Forests, and Meadows. Similar to the leaf litter, there can be different numbers of flowers in one block, adding to the realism and immersiveness.

Wildflowers can be used to obtain yellow dye, making it a great alternative if you cannot find sunflowers or dandelions nearby. Additionally, the flower can be bonemealed to get more quantities, making it a great way to farm yellow dye and create stunning banner designs. Placing a new block on an already existing block will increase the number of flowers. You can stack a maximum of four such blocks.

5) Bush

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview adds bushes to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bush is a new decorative block introduced as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview. It is a shorter variant of the grass that can be easily identified by its darker appearance. This addition to the game's flora can be found in small patches in biomes like the Plains, Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, and more.

Aside from being a new addition to the visual landscape in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.20 beta and preview, the bush can be used as a source of compost, similar to the firefly variant. Players can bone meal the block to get more bushes, making it a great way to get raw materials for a bonemeal farm.

Also read: Minecraft Beacon gets a useful Quality-of-Life feature in the latest snapshot

