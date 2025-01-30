How to get bush in Minecraft

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jan 30, 2025 10:26 GMT
bush in Minecraft
The bush is the newest decorative block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bush in Minecraft is one of the newest blocks introduced as part of the latest snapshot. This adds to the list of available decorative blocks in the game, alongside popular choices, such as the moss block and the recently introduced firefly bush. The unique item adds a visual touch to the world and has several uses.

Here's all you need to know about the bush in Minecraft and how you can use this decorative block.

Note: The bush is currently available only in snapshots. Mojang will officially introduce this block in a future update.

sk promotional banner

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Where to find bush in Minecraft

You can easily identify the bush by its short and dark appearance (Image via Mojang Studios)
You can easily identify the bush by its short and dark appearance (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bush in Minecraft is generally found in small patches across various biomes. Its appearance is different from grass and short grass, and can be found in the following biomes:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Plains
  • Windswept Hills
  • Windswept Gravelly Hills
  • Windswept Forest
  • River
  • Frozen River
  • Forest
  • Birch Forest
  • Old Growth Birch Forest

Explore the biomes until you come across this decorative block. The bush can be recognized by its darker color compared to grass and short grass. It is usually found inside the biome, unlike the firefly bush, which spawns next to swamps and riverbanks. Alternatively, you can use our Minecraft seed map to locate the nearest biome where this block has a possibility of spawning.

Also read: How to get firefly bush in Minecraft

What does the bush do in Minecraft?

The bush in Minecraft can be used as a great source of compost material to farm bone meal (Image via Mojang Studios)
The bush in Minecraft can be used as a great source of compost material to farm bone meal (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bush in Minecraft serves many purposes aside from being a unique decorative addition to your world. You can use it as a compost material in the composter to create bone meal. Additionally, you can also bonemeal existing bushes to spawn new ones next to them, making it a great way to farm composting material.

The bush is a great decorative block that can be placed alongside paths to create unique road designs, simulating rows of greenery. Additionally, the block serves as a great natural item that can be placed on your builds as decoration or foliage.

Dead bush placed on terracotta, sand, or red sand blocks in any biome can sometimes play ambient sounds, adding to the immersiveness of the desert and badlands biomes.

Also read: Should you play Minecraft Dungeons in 2025?

Check out our other latest articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी