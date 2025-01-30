How to get bush in Minecraft

The bush in Minecraft is one of the newest blocks introduced as part of the latest snapshot. This adds to the list of available decorative blocks in the game, alongside popular choices, such as the moss block and the recently introduced firefly bush. The unique item adds a visual touch to the world and has several uses.
Here's all you need to know about the bush in Minecraft and how you can use this decorative block.
Note: The bush is currently available only in snapshots. Mojang will officially introduce this block in a future update.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Where to find bush in Minecraft
The bush in Minecraft is generally found in small patches across various biomes. Its appearance is different from grass and short grass, and can be found in the following biomes:
- Plains
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Forest
- River
- Frozen River
- Forest
- Birch Forest
- Old Growth Birch Forest
Explore the biomes until you come across this decorative block. The bush can be recognized by its darker color compared to grass and short grass. It is usually found inside the biome, unlike the firefly bush, which spawns next to swamps and riverbanks. Alternatively, you can use our Minecraft seed map to locate the nearest biome where this block has a possibility of spawning.
Also read: How to get firefly bush in Minecraft
What does the bush do in Minecraft?
The bush in Minecraft serves many purposes aside from being a unique decorative addition to your world. You can use it as a compost material in the composter to create bone meal. Additionally, you can also bonemeal existing bushes to spawn new ones next to them, making it a great way to farm composting material.
The bush is a great decorative block that can be placed alongside paths to create unique road designs, simulating rows of greenery. Additionally, the block serves as a great natural item that can be placed on your builds as decoration or foliage.
Dead bush placed on terracotta, sand, or red sand blocks in any biome can sometimes play ambient sounds, adding to the immersiveness of the desert and badlands biomes.
Also read: Should you play Minecraft Dungeons in 2025?
Check out our other latest articles:
- 4 things right with The Garden Awakens update
- 6 best structures for finding armor trims
- How to get pale oak wood
- How to get X-ray pack for 1.21.4
- 5 best cherry blossom village seeds
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!