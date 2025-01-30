How to get bush in Minecraft

The bush in Minecraft is one of the newest blocks introduced as part of the latest snapshot. This adds to the list of available decorative blocks in the game, alongside popular choices, such as the moss block and the recently introduced firefly bush. The unique item adds a visual touch to the world and has several uses.

Here's all you need to know about the bush in Minecraft and how you can use this decorative block.

Note: The bush is currently available only in snapshots. Mojang will officially introduce this block in a future update.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Where to find bush in Minecraft

You can easily identify the bush by its short and dark appearance (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bush in Minecraft is generally found in small patches across various biomes. Its appearance is different from grass and short grass, and can be found in the following biomes:

Trending

Plains

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

River

Frozen River

Forest

Birch Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Explore the biomes until you come across this decorative block. The bush can be recognized by its darker color compared to grass and short grass. It is usually found inside the biome, unlike the firefly bush, which spawns next to swamps and riverbanks. Alternatively, you can use our Minecraft seed map to locate the nearest biome where this block has a possibility of spawning.

Also read: How to get firefly bush in Minecraft

What does the bush do in Minecraft?

The bush in Minecraft can be used as a great source of compost material to farm bone meal (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bush in Minecraft serves many purposes aside from being a unique decorative addition to your world. You can use it as a compost material in the composter to create bone meal. Additionally, you can also bonemeal existing bushes to spawn new ones next to them, making it a great way to farm composting material.

The bush is a great decorative block that can be placed alongside paths to create unique road designs, simulating rows of greenery. Additionally, the block serves as a great natural item that can be placed on your builds as decoration or foliage.

Dead bush placed on terracotta, sand, or red sand blocks in any biome can sometimes play ambient sounds, adding to the immersiveness of the desert and badlands biomes.

Also read: Should you play Minecraft Dungeons in 2025?

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!