Minecraft Marketplace February 2025 new add-ons and content revealed

This February, Minecraft players can look forward to a plethora of new additions to the Marketplace Pass and Realms Plus. This includes a variety of things, from creative new worlds to add-ons with a horror theme. With 24 pieces of content dropping this month, there’s something for every kind of player.

This article takes a look at the Minecraft Marketplace add-ons and content for February 2025.

Highlights of February 2025's Minecraft Marketplace Pass additions

Dwellers add-on is probably the best new addition (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest highlights of the February 2025 Marketplace Pass content is DWELLERS 2.0 by Panascais. This horror add-on made waves when it was first released, with many YouTubers sharing guides and talking about it. Now, you can use it to meet nightmarish creatures like Krampus, the Shadow Dweller, Goatman, Cavern Dweller, Unseen Death, The All-Seeing One, and more.

As an alternative for players looking to change up Minecraft’s look, the Ultra Horror Texture Pack by Cyclone also adds a chilling new atmosphere to the game.

If horror isn’t your thing, Mermaid Life by Noxcrew might be a perfect alternative. This add-on lets you explore an ocean-themed world where you can build your own mermaid home. With colorful underwater landscapes and creative building options, it offers a peaceful escape from the usual Minecraft experience.

If you prefer a more playful aesthetic, the Pixelmobs Mash-up by Pixels & Blocks brings a fun combination of new textures to the game, an adventure map, tameable mobs, and even unique bosses to fight.

If you love customizing your character, the Mob Kings skin pack by UnderBlocks Studios introduces regal versions of classic mobs.

New character creator items

This month the character creator items are hacker-inspired (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players who have the Marketplace Pass can now get their hands on a new hacker-inspired set of character-creator items, including Hacker Aura by RareLoot, Hacker Glitch Top by Jolicraft, RGB Hacker Pants by Glorious Studios, Future Hacker Head by Doctor Benx, Hacker Watch by ShapeStudio, and Hacker Shoes by The Craft Stars.

The best part about these character-creator items is that once you obtain them, you can have them permanently.

With so much new content in February, there’s plenty to explore, whether you want to embrace the darkness with horror-themed packs or dive into creative new worlds.

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass library continues to grow. With so many options, you can endlessly play a game that already gives you so many hours of gameplay.

