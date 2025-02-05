Minecraft announces new chicken variants for upcoming update

  • home icon
By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 05, 2025 16:55 GMT
Mojang finally introduces two new chicken variants to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
After introducing two new variants each for the pig and cow mobs, Mojang has now finally announced two new chicken variants for Minecraft's upcoming game drop. Introduced via the latest snapshot 25w06a, these two new variants for the chicken mob have completely different textures, colors, and even some extra pixels on their body.

Similar to the pig and cow variants, Minecraft's chickens also have warm and cold versions now. This article dives deeper into the topic.

Two new chicken variants revealed for Minecraft's upcoming game drop

Warm chicken variant

Warm chicken variant will have yellow and orange colored feathers (Image via Mojang Studios)
Similar to the new pig and cow variants, the warm chicken one will also spawn in most warm biomes and have a completely different look compared to the regular chicken mob.

While the regular chicken is white with a light brown beak, the warm chicken has a pastel yellow base color with an orange texture on it. Its beak is dark brown, but its wattle (the part right below its beak) remains red like the regular chicken variant.

Here is a list of all the biomes warm chickens will spawn in Minecraft:

  • Savanna
  • Savanna Plateau
  • Windswept Savanna
  • Jungle
  • Sparse Jungle
  • Bamboo Jungle
  • Eroded Badlands
  • Wooded Badlands
  • Badlands

Cold chicken variant

The cold chicken variant has a slightly different texture and model (Image via Mojang Studios)
The cold chicken variant was also introduced with snapshot 25w06a. It has a slightly different model compared to regular and warm chicken, particularly in its head area.

As you'll notice in the picture provided above, the cold chicken variant has a few more pixels on its head, especially at the back. Furthermore, it is the only in-game chicken variant with a protruding tail. Apart from these model differences, this variant of chicken has a dark purple texture with an acacia-colored beak and a regular wattle.

Here are all the biomes in which the cold chicken variant will spawn:

  • Old Growth Pine Taiga
  • Old Growth Spruce Taiga
  • Taiga
  • Snowy Taiga
  • Windswept Hills
  • Windswept Gravelly Hills
  • Windswept Forest

Temperate chickens will continue to spawn

Temperate chickens will continue to spawn in biomes that are not considered cold or warm (Image via Mojang Studios)
Of course, it is worth mentioning that the regular (temperate) chicken variant will continue to spawn in all the biomes that warm and cold chickens don't, such as Plains, Forests, Birch Forests, etc. Also, the original chicken mob model did not receive any major visual change in this snapshot.

