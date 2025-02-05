Minecraft announces new chicken variants for upcoming update

After introducing two new variants each for the pig and cow mobs, Mojang has now finally announced two new chicken variants for Minecraft's upcoming game drop. Introduced via the latest snapshot 25w06a, these two new variants for the chicken mob have completely different textures, colors, and even some extra pixels on their body.
Similar to the pig and cow variants, Minecraft's chickens also have warm and cold versions now. This article dives deeper into the topic.
Two new chicken variants revealed for Minecraft's upcoming game drop
Warm chicken variant
Similar to the new pig and cow variants, the warm chicken one will also spawn in most warm biomes and have a completely different look compared to the regular chicken mob.
While the regular chicken is white with a light brown beak, the warm chicken has a pastel yellow base color with an orange texture on it. Its beak is dark brown, but its wattle (the part right below its beak) remains red like the regular chicken variant.
Here is a list of all the biomes warm chickens will spawn in Minecraft:
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Windswept Savanna
- Jungle
- Sparse Jungle
- Bamboo Jungle
- Eroded Badlands
- Wooded Badlands
- Badlands
Cold chicken variant
The cold chicken variant was also introduced with snapshot 25w06a. It has a slightly different model compared to regular and warm chicken, particularly in its head area.
As you'll notice in the picture provided above, the cold chicken variant has a few more pixels on its head, especially at the back. Furthermore, it is the only in-game chicken variant with a protruding tail. Apart from these model differences, this variant of chicken has a dark purple texture with an acacia-colored beak and a regular wattle.
Here are all the biomes in which the cold chicken variant will spawn:
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Taiga
- Snowy Taiga
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Forest
Temperate chickens will continue to spawn
Of course, it is worth mentioning that the regular (temperate) chicken variant will continue to spawn in all the biomes that warm and cold chickens don't, such as Plains, Forests, Birch Forests, etc. Also, the original chicken mob model did not receive any major visual change in this snapshot.
