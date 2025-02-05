Minecraft announces new chicken variants for upcoming update

After introducing two new variants each for the pig and cow mobs, Mojang has now finally announced two new chicken variants for Minecraft's upcoming game drop. Introduced via the latest snapshot 25w06a, these two new variants for the chicken mob have completely different textures, colors, and even some extra pixels on their body.

Similar to the pig and cow variants, Minecraft's chickens also have warm and cold versions now. This article dives deeper into the topic.

Two new chicken variants revealed for Minecraft's upcoming game drop

Warm chicken variant

Warm chicken variant will have yellow and orange colored feathers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Similar to the new pig and cow variants, the warm chicken one will also spawn in most warm biomes and have a completely different look compared to the regular chicken mob.

Trending

While the regular chicken is white with a light brown beak, the warm chicken has a pastel yellow base color with an orange texture on it. Its beak is dark brown, but its wattle (the part right below its beak) remains red like the regular chicken variant.

Here is a list of all the biomes warm chickens will spawn in Minecraft:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

Cold chicken variant

The cold chicken variant has a slightly different texture and model (Image via Mojang Studios)

The cold chicken variant was also introduced with snapshot 25w06a. It has a slightly different model compared to regular and warm chicken, particularly in its head area.

As you'll notice in the picture provided above, the cold chicken variant has a few more pixels on its head, especially at the back. Furthermore, it is the only in-game chicken variant with a protruding tail. Apart from these model differences, this variant of chicken has a dark purple texture with an acacia-colored beak and a regular wattle.

Here are all the biomes in which the cold chicken variant will spawn:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Temperate chickens will continue to spawn

Temperate chickens will continue to spawn in biomes that are not considered cold or warm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Of course, it is worth mentioning that the regular (temperate) chicken variant will continue to spawn in all the biomes that warm and cold chickens don't, such as Plains, Forests, Birch Forests, etc. Also, the original chicken mob model did not receive any major visual change in this snapshot.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!