Minecraft Trial Chambers needs to bring this one change to make it even better

Trial Chambers are new structures in Minecraft that were added in 2024 with the 1.21 Tricky Trials update. These structures generate underground in Overworld and contain loads of new trial spawners that spawn various hostile mobs to challenge players. When these spawners are defeated, players are rewarded with decent loot. The structure also has trial vaults that can be opened to get more valuable loot.

However, Trial Chambers have one major detail that will force players to find new chambers after they complete one of them. That one detail is trial vaults being accessible only once per player.

An argument can be made that Mojang should change Trial Chamber's vault system so that players can further enjoy the structure.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How Minecraft Trial Chambers can improve by making trial vaults repeatable

Trial vaults can only be opened once per user (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players enter a Trial Chamber, they will instantly notice that there are several sections in the structure with mysterious-looking spawners. These are new trial spawners that will spawn various kinds of hostile mobs.

Players can detect the kind of mob from the blocks surrounding the spawner. After defeating a wave of mobs from the spawner, it will enter a brief cooldown mode and reward players with loot, including a trial key.

This trial key can then be used to open trial vault blocks, which will also be present in the structure. The catch is that though trial spawners will reactivate after a while, the trial vaults that offer the best loot in the structure will not activate.

Hence, this mechanic will force players to head out and find new Trial Chambers. Since the first structure's trial spawners will still reactivate, players can simply take all the trial keys they want from the first one. Then, they can only explore other Trial Chambers to open the trial vaults, avoiding the rest of the structure.

To avoid this, Mojang can make the trial vaults repeatable so that they, too, reactivate for each player after it has been claimed. Since trial vaults can offer valuable loot, the developers can make the cooldown longer in order for it to be worth the wait.

This will make only one Trial Chamber replayable in Minecraft, saving players time to look for another one to get more loot. The structure can become one of the first replayable dungeons in Minecraft.

