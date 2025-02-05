4 best Minecraft fireplace build designs

Most Minecraft players decorate their base with loads of beautiful details. They can plant flower pots, hang paintings, make carpets, and more. One unique decorative detail players can also create is a fireplace. It's a relatively simple area to make in a base, particularly if players already have it in their base's design.

Here's a list of great fireplace designs in a Minecraft build.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

4 best fireplace build designs in Minecraft

1) Cobblestone fireplace

This fireplace is quite simple to use with regular cobblestone and wood logs (Image via Mojang Studios)

If players do not have any special building blocks, they can still create a simple fireplace with blocks like wood logs, cobblestone, a few stone brick blocks, and netherrack.

The above fireplace's periphery can be built with wood logs so that the blocks don't catch fire. The area surrounding the fire area can be made of cobblestone, followed by the chimney area with stone bricks. Lastly, the area for the fire must have three netherrack blocks, which can be ignited with flint and steel. Netherrack is particularly used in this case since the fire on it will never be extinguished.

2) Brick fireplace

Brick blocks can also be used to create a decent-looking fireplace (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is another fireplace design players can use in their Minecraft builds. This uses better block combinations like regular brick blocks and stone brick slabs. Many real-life fireplaces in houses use red brick walls and chimney systems.

Players can first place four stone brick slabs in front, then cover the rest of the fireplace area with red brick blocks as shown in the picture. These brick blocks can be made from single brick items crafted from smelting clay. Once the surrounding chimney is built, place two netherrack blocks in the fireplace and light them on fire. Players can also place glass panes to cover the fireplace.

3) Campfire fireplace

Campfire fireplace can be placed with wood blocks since it won't burn them (Image via Mojang Studios)

While previous fireplaces used netherrack and an actual fire lit on top of it, this one uses a line of campfires. Campfires can be made with four sticks, three wood logs, and one charcoal. These blocks are special since fire burns on them but it doesn't start burning neighboring wood blocks like planks, slabs, and logs.

Hence, players can create a unique fireplace completely covered with various wood and leaf blocks as shown in the picture above. They can use stripped log blocks to surround the fireplace and use wood plank stairs and leaf blocks to cover the rest of the area. It can be a great cozy fireplace for huts that are solely made up of wood blocks.

4) Modern fireplace

Corner fireplace can be made in modern houses using smooth quartz blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

Many players in Minecraft try to create a modern house in Minecraft. The existence of block of quartz and concrete blocks makes modern houses with smooth solid-colored walls and straight roofs possible. A fireplace in these modern houses can be easily made.

They can be slightly more creative in creating fireplaces and make one in the corner of the room rather than traditionally placing it on the wall. The modern fireplace shown above uses smooth quartz stairs and bricks that completely match the wall.

Though the fire is lit on top of a netherrack block, it is neatly hidden with smooth quartz stairs and the fire is covered with dark stained glass.

