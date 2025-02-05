Ranking flatland biomes in Minecraft

Minecraft flatlands are probably the best place to build your houses due to their plain surfaces. The game is full of different biomes, which range from towering stony mountains to deep dark caves. But sometimes, you just want a nice, flat place to build your dream house, start a farm, or just roam freely without too many obstacles.

Flatland biomes are perfect for that, and it is about time we ranked the four flatland biomes in Minecraft: Plains, Sunflower Plains, Snowy Plains, and Ice Spikes. Each of them is unique and would be an excellent choice for your bases.

The four flatland biome in Minecraft ranked

1) Plains

Plains are a classic in many games, including Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Plains are probably one of the biomes that most Minecraft players find familiar. They are not rare, and when you spawn into a new world, there’s a fair chance you’ll land in or near a plains biome. But what makes them great? The flat terrain makes it perfect for building large structures without much terraforming.

Trending

It is also home to many animals, like cows, pigs, sheep, and horses, making it a great place for food and transportation. Villages commonly generate in plains biomes, giving players an early advantage with food, trades, and loot.

The grass and flowers make it easy to gather seeds for farming. The only downside is that it can feel a little plain, lacking dramatic landscapes or rare features.

2) Sunflower plains

It is a beautiful variant of the plains biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

Sunflower plains are essentially the same as the regular plains biome but with one major difference - sunflowers! These bright yellow flowers always face east, which is a neat little detail. Sunflower plains inherit all the benefits of the plains biome, including flat land, animal spawns, and villages.

The sunflowers provide a useful source of yellow dye and add an extra layer of natural beauty. While it doesn’t offer any mechanical advantages, this biome is a lovely and slightly more appealing alternative to the classic plains.

2) Snowy plains

Snowy plains are an underrated Minecraft biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you prefer a colder, more peaceful environment, the snowy plains biome is a great option. This biome is covered in snow, which offers a cozy winter atmosphere. It features igloo-like structures with hidden basements containing villagers and zombie villagers. It contains a unique mob: stray skeletons that shoot slowness arrows at night.

Snowy villages add an extra charm to the landscape. However, the biome presents some challenges, such as difficulty in growing crops due to frozen water, limited passive mobs for food, and a repetitive white landscape that may feel isolating. Still, for those who love a peaceful, winter-themed base, this biome is an excellent choice.

4) Ice spikes

Ice spikes are a great Minecraft biome (Image via Mojang Studios)

The most unique biome on the list is ice spikes. This biome is technically a variant of snowy plains, but it’s rare and stunning. It features massive spikes of packed ice shooting up from the ground, creating a truly magical landscape.

The breathtaking scenery and abundance of packed ice, which doesn’t melt, make it a valuable resource for fast ice highways or cool decorative builds. However, the terrain is difficult to build on, making base construction challenging. Like snowy plains, it also lacks food sources and passive mobs, making survival tough.

Additionally, ice spike biomes are somewhat rare and often require travelling a lot to find. While this biome is ideal for players looking to build an epic ice fortress, it’s not the most practical for everyday survival.

This is not the definitive ranking, as it is based on opinion, and a creative player can make any of these biomes the best for their base. Feel free to share your rankings of flatland biomes as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!