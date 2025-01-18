How to spawn a zombie villager chicken jockey in Minecraft

Several rare mobs spawn in the wild in Minecraft, though they are mostly rare variants of either a passive, neutral, or hostile mob. One of the rarest variants is when two different mobs spawn with one riding the other. These are called jockeys and are usually a combination of specific mobs, like a chicken and a baby zombie or a baby zombie villager.

A baby zombie spawning on a chicken is considered the rarest occurrence in the entire game. This is especially rare in the Java Edition since a baby zombie can ride a chicken even after spawning in Bedrock. So, if you are keen on seeing a baby zombie villager on a chicken, there is a method to spawn one using a complex command.

Steps to spawn baby zombie villager chicken jockey in Minecraft

1) Activate cheats in the world

Activate commands in the world (Image via Mojang Studios)

Before entering the command to summon a baby zombie villager on a chicken, you must first allow commands in your world.

If you have a new world, you can simply activate commands from the world creation page itself. However, if you have an old world, you must first open the world to LAN by going into the pause menu. Under the LAN tab, you will find an option to enable commands.

This will allow you to input commands, which are considered cheats in Minecraft but are openly allowed by Mojang since it is a sandbox game.

2) Type out the summon command for baby zombie villager chicken jockey

Paste the command after activating cheats in a world (Image via Mojang Studios)

After you activate commands, you must enter the /summon command. This command helps spawn any mob and its variants in Minecraft.

Since the summon command for spawning a baby zombie villager as a chicken jockey can be tricky to type in, here is the exact command you need: '/summon chicken ~ ~ ~ {Passengers:[{id:zombie_villager,IsBaby:1,PersistenceRequired:1}]}'.

You must simply open the chat box and paste the command to summon the baby zombie villager as a chicken jockey. After spawning one, you can play around with the mob and see what it looks like in the world of your choice.

