4 takeaways from allegedly leaked Minecraft roadmap

A leaked Minecraft roadmap has been making waves across various social media platforms, sparking massive debate and speculation. It began after a user posted an image on Reddit reportedly revealing the game's future content. The image depicted a host of brand collaborations, game drops, and other features that Mojang could have in store for the future.

Here are the four key takeaways from the leaked Minecraft roadmap.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a healthy dose of salt.

Four major takeaways from the leaked Minecraft roadmap

1) Spicewood

Spicewood is perhaps the biggest highlight of the leaked Minecraft roadmap. The image accompanying the Reddit post indicates the launch period and logo for a rumored game from Mojang. According to various leaks and rumors, this is supposed to be the next spin-off game and will likely be based on Dungeons, the 2020 dungeon crawler developed by Mojang Studios.

The logo for Minecraft Spicewood was made in a unique orange shade and followed the font style popularly associated with Mojang. Additionally, the text was also paired with a caption, suggesting that the game's launch is scheduled for Spring 2026.

Some people also noticed that the logo for Spicewood had text above it in the illager font from Minecraft Dungeons. Those who decoded it further pointed out that the text translates to "vertical slice". It is essentially a corporate term referring to working prototypes of games that allow someone to play and experience all of the major systems and mechanics — hinting at its possible existence.

Paired with speculations and rumors floating around social media for the past few years, it might be possible that the Dungeon's spin-off could be coming.

2) Game drops

The leaked Minecraft roadmap shows four major game drop slots planned for each year (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another interesting observation from the leaked Minecraft roadmap was the consistency of the game drops. If the image is anything to go by, Mojang seems to have adopted a new format of pushing out four major drops in a year — Spring, Summer, Fall, and Holidays. These four updates can be expected to introduce major features and changes to the game.

Apart from these, players can also expect minor updates and drops in between these four major game drops since these additions replace the earlier model of an annual update — allowing players quicker and consistent access to new features as well as improvements.

3) Brand collaborations

The leaked Minecraft roadmap suggests that players could be in for a treat in terms of collaborations and brand partnerships (Image via X/Mojang Studios)

Mojang is known to collaborate with brands and add to the ever-expanding library of content in the Minecraft Marketplace. The leaked Minecraft roadmap suggests that players could look forward to major brand collaborations every year. This aligns with the existing course of action, including the Hello Kitty partnership announced a few days ago.

The Minecraft Marketplace has tons of DLCs from popular franchises such as Sonic, Avatar, and more. So Mojang may want to expand its current offerings and give players more content.

4) Netflix animated series launch

The animated series is the only item in the leaked Minecraft roadmap backed by actual confirmation from Mojang (Image via YouTube/ Mojang Studios)

The Netflix animated series launch is perhaps one of the only pieces of information in the leaked Minecraft roadmap that is based on real-life evidence and context. Last year, Mojang announced an upcoming animated series in partnership with Netflix. It is set to tell an original story with new characters and represent the game's world in a bespoke way.

Mojang has further stated that the series is currently in development by studio WildBrain, known for other seminal works such as Sonic Prime, Carmen Sandiego, and more. Although, besides a short teaser on YouTube, the developers have not provided anything else since the initial announcement.

Additionally, the developers have not given a concrete timeline for the release of the series and even the leaked Minecraft roadmap does not provide anything set in stone. Players will have to wait for an official announcement from the Minecraft team to learn more.

