Minecraft teases upcoming Hello Kitty collaboration

Minecraft has officially teased an upcoming Hello Kitty collaboration, leaving the game's community in a frenzy. The game's Marketplace account on social media platform X posted a cute image hinting at the collaboration, adding to the ever-expanding list of franchises and brand partnerships in the game.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Hello Kitty Collaboration in Minecraft.

Minecraft teases upcoming collaboration with Hello Kitty in an adorable post

The official Marketplace account teased an upcoming collaboration with Hello Kitty and posted an image that gave players a sneak peek of how the popular character could look in the game. Apart from the image, the post was accompanied by the following caption:

"Something cute is coming to Minecraft🎀"

The emoji in the caption finally solves the mystery that arose after the game's official WhatsApp channel posted a set of emojis that many players thought was a hint towards the next major update in the game:

"👋🎀"

The gaming community was rather excited about this collaboration, with many stating that Hello Kitty's design and aesthetics fit in with the theme of the game and seemed like a cute feature:

However, some players were disappointed that Mojang's tradition of using emojis to hint at new updates has been extended to DLCs and Marketplace content as well. For those unaware, the developers are known to tease upcoming updates and features in the game through cryptic posts, texts, and emojis. As such, some fans were not happy that the beloved Easter egg was used to announce new downloadable content:

Mojang has not given any statement as to when the white cat with a red bow could make its way to the Minecraft Marketplace. Players will have to wait for an official announcement regarding the arrival and pricing of the supposed Hello Kitty DLC, which the developers are sure to announce soon.

If Mojang's leaked roadmap circulating on social media platforms is anything to believe, this could be the beginning of a host of collaborations earmarked for the next few years, alongside rumors and speculations of a new game, Spicewood, arriving in 2026.

Also read: "Look at the background": Fans believe there's a new feature hidden in latest X post

