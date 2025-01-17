How to use cheats in Minecraft Bedrock

While Minecraft is a survival game, it is also a sandbox. Hence, the game allows you to tinker with various core game mechanics like the day-night cycle, phasing through blocks, or testing any block that the game has. The developers have officially added these special technical features under the "cheats" label.

Here is how you can enable and use cheats in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Steps to enable and use cheats in Minecraft

1) Activate cheats in a world

Activate cheats by going into game settings (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must activate cheats in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. This can be done in both existing and new worlds.

When you create a new world, you will be able to see the cheats tab on the left side of the screen. Simply head over to the tab and activate cheats from the first toggle settings. A popup might appear, warning you that you won't be able to receive any achievements. Go ahead with the process if you don't particularly mind this caveat.

If you want to activate cheats in an existing world, simply enter one and go into the settings. Under game settings (which should be the default tab that opens), scroll all the way down to see the cheats section. From there, you can activate cheats in the world.

2) Using cheats in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

You can use cheats by typing commands and from the cheats tab in settings (Image via Mojang Studios)

After activating cheats, there are essentially two ways to use them in Bedrock Edition. A few cheats will be present in the game's cheats menu itself. Some cheats like "keep inventory" and "always day" will be located right below the "activate cheats" toggle. Hence, after activating them, you can directly play around with them in the settings.

However, typing out commands is how you will use most of the cheats available in the game. Commands are essentially certain simple lines of code that you can input in the chat box to tinker with the game's core settings.

After activating cheats, you can head to the world and start typing commands in the chat box. Commands usually start with the '/' symbol. The moment you type the symbol, a massive list of commands will appear in the chat area. You can use any one of them to tinker with Minecraft's core game mechanics.

One of the simplest ones is "/gamemode", which allows you to change the game mode to creative, adventure, or spectator modes. Creative mode will enable the creative inventory, where every single block in the game will be available to you.

That's it for our guide. Now, you can start playing around with cheats in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

