4 Minecraft enchantments players should try to get early

Minecraft has loads of enchantments that players can apply to their weapons, tools, and armor. These are powerups that help in various ways, like increasing durability, attack power of a weapon, or mining speed of a tool. While most enchantments have a positive effect and help players, there are some that they should prioritize to get early in the game.

Here is a list of Minecraft enchantments players should try to get first when they create a new world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of four enchantments players should try to obtain early on in Minecraft

1) Infinity

Infinity enchantment allows bows to shoot infinite arrows in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Infinity is one of the best enchantments in the entire game. It is a bow-exclusive one that allows the ranged weapon to shoot an infinite amount of arrows, as long as players have one arrow in their inventory.

Bows are great for tackling hostile mobs from a distance and clearing out an area you want to explore. However, since players might run out of arrows fairly quickly, infinity enchantment removes the need to constantly craft or obtain new arrows in the game. It is worth mentioning that infinity is not compatible with mending enchantment.

The best way to get infinity enchantment is from a librarian villager in the form of an enchanted book. This is because players will craft more bows once one of them breaks.

2) Mending

Mending can make any gear invincible (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players do any major activity in Minecraft, they will get certain XP points to level up. However, these points not only increase a player's level, it can also be used to repair weapons, tools, and armor parts as long as they have the mending enchantment applied to them. The powerup essentially absorbs XP orbs to repair any gear that has reduced durability.

Since players will need to craft several of these gears as they progress in the game, having mending enchantment on all important gears is extremely helpful. For instance, mending enchantments can be applied to diamond tools, weapons, and armor to make them invincible.

Since it is a treasure enchantment, the only way to obtain them is by looting them as enchanted books from structures, or by buying them from librarian villagers.

3) Protection level 4

Protection enchantment increases the damage reduction on armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is a survival game at its core. Players are required to fight off dangerous enemies most of the time to successfully explore and loot for valuable resources. Hence, protection should be high on the priority list.

Though they can create strong armor to tackle any attacks, a higher level of protection enchantment can drastically increase an armor's ability to tank hits. Protection enchantment's highest level is 4, something that players must search for quickly, to create a truly strong armor set.

The best way to get them is from a librarian villager. Since the mob will continue to give protection level 4 enchanted book after its first trade, players can gradually gather emeralds to get one book at a time for each set of armor.

4) Sharpness 5

Sharpness 5 increases the attack damage of any melee weapon, such as a sword or axe (Image via Mojang Studios)

After getting the best protection enchantment, players must focus on getting a good offensive power-up. It is safe to say that most will be using an axe or a sword to fight off enemies, along with a bow. Hence, to increase the attack damage of melee weapons, they must find sharpness 5 enchantment.

Sharpness 5 simply increases the attack damage of a melee weapon, allowing players to defeat enemies with fewer hits. Though this powerup is a common one and can be found on enchanting tables, it is best to get it from a librarian since the mob can offer it every time.

