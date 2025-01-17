Minecraft fans want Mojang to add willow trees to the game

A Reddor named u/Rhyzanth recently shared an image on Minecraft's subreddit. The picture depicted a concept for the willow tree, which stands out from the rest of the flora with its massive canopy of leaves and long vines. In the caption, the original poster asked the game’s community if they would like the addition of willow trees to the blocky world.

It should be noted that Mojang Studios said it took inspiration from the real willow tree when designing the Pale Garden biome. However, when the final update was released, the Pale Oak trees were merely pallid versions of the dark oak trees, leaving many fans disappointed.

Reacting to the post and answering the question posed, Redditor u/Luaqi said they would very much want this addition.

Another user, u/Aromatic_Film_7108, mentioned the potential use case for the willow tree. They stated that instead of obtaining usual logs, players could get branches when chopping down this tree, which could then be used to make other items such as broomsticks. Note that broomsticks are not currently in the game.

The ideas did not stop there. User u/dawnmountain expressed a desire for not just willow trees, but more trees for a massive overworld overhaul. They would love new plants such as berries, crops, and trees like ginkgo, maple, and juniper, among others.

Redditors react to the idea of willow tree in the game (Image via Reddit/Rhyzanth/Mojang Studios)

u/DrBarberqueSauce added to the list of trees, mentioning hickory, magnolia, sycamore, fir, ash, and even dead wood. Meanwhile, u/jugularvoider said they do not want more wood, just new plants would suffice.

Minecraft players want more content in the game

The new pig variants in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have long expressed their desire for Mojang Studios to add more content to the title, making its world feel more populated. Many feel that after a few hours of exploration, the game can become repetitive as most biomes share similar features and lack variety.

While Minecraft remains one of the most popular games in the world, it has its fair share of shortcomings. Adding new mobs could bring life to the title. New tree types and plants could also help make biomes stand out from others. Unique items and even biome-specific villagers would be a great way to make exploration worth the effort.

In Minecraft snapshot 25w02a, Mojang introduced two new pig variants that can be found in the colder and warmer biomes. They also released the falling leaf effect, along with leaf litter items. All these changes point in the right direction, and hopefully, players get to see some major changes to the game this year.

