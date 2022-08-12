Which enchantments can librarian villagers give in Minecraft?

Librarians in Minecraft are the best type of villager mobs that players can interact with, simply because of their excellent enchanted book trades.

If players do not want random enchantments on their gear through an enchanting table, they can hire multiple librarians that trade different enchantments. However, new players might not know which ones they can offer for trade.

Villagers are civil, passive mobs that live and work in different villages. They have different professions and work on their jobsite blocks all day. They also have different appearances depending on the work they do. Librarians use lectern blocks as a jobsite, and have a book on top of their heads and wear a pair of spectacles.

Minecraft's librarian villagers can provide many enchantments

They trade almost all enchantments present in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Usually, when players interact with these mobs, they will either have bookshelves or an enchanted book to trade. The reason why librarians are considered the best villagers is because they give nearly all enchantments. Be it a common enchantment or a treasure enchantment, they give most of it.

They have an equal chance of having all options on their trading list once they become librarians. Hence, there is an equal chance of them having a common variant like Unbreaking or a treasure enchantment like Mending in their list.

Furthermore, they can also trade the highest level of enchantment as well. Level one will cost between five and 19 emeralds, level two will cost between eight and 32, level three will cost between 11 and 45, level four will cost between 14 and 58, and level five will cost between 17 and 64.

Enchantments that librarians cannot provide

Soul Speed and Swift Sneak enchantment cannot be obtained from librarians in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

The only enchantments that librarians cannot trade are Soul Speed and Swift Sneak. The former is a special treasure enchantment that can only be obtained in the Nether realm inside Bastion Remnant chests or by bartering with Piglins.

Swift Sneak is a brand new enchantment that can only be obtained from Ancient City's chests. It will speed up players while they're crouching and is especially useful while in the Deep Dark biome, and while trying to escape from the Warden.

How to get the desired enchanted book from librarians

Change librarian trades by breaking and placing lecterns in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

When players interact with librarians and open their trade list, they might not get the desired enchantment as a book. However, there is a trick to get the exact one that players want. When librarians' jobsite block is broken, they lose their jobs and become normal villagers. Once they are normal, a new lectern can be placed in front of them to employ them again.

When they become librarians again, their trade is reshuffled by the game. This will also change the enchantment they were trading previously. Players can simply rinse and repeat this process to get the desired enchantment from them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan