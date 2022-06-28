Top 4 uses of the Swift Sneak enchantment in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update has brought a new enchantment to the game called Swift Sneak. This is part of the new Ancient City structure that generates in the Deep Dark Biome. Since it is a newly added treasure enchantment, it cannot be obtained via an enchanting table.

The enchantment enables players to walk faster while in sneak mode. It can only be applied to the leggings armor part. There are three levels of this enchantment, with the highest one allowing players to walk at a normal speed while being in sneak mode. This enchantment can be used in several useful ways and here are the four best applications.

The Swift Sneak enchantment can make dealing with the newest mob in Minecraft 1.19 a lot easier

4) Exploring irregular terrain easily

There are loads of irregular and difficult terrains in the game (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are several types of terrain in the game. When players enter a massive cave or ravine, they must be extremely careful not to fall from a height and take fall damage.

Hence, most of the time, players are in sneak mode whenever they are traveling through these areas. This is where Swift Sneak can save a great deal of time, allowing players to walk faster while in sneak mode. Players can quickly walk through irregular terrain while being safe.

3) Building Nether bridges quickly

Nether bridges can be built quickly with this enchanment (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The Nether is filled with lava and has irregular terrain, which is why players frequently build bridges to stay safe while traversing the hellish realm. A lot of the time, players are in sneak mode while mining or building bridges.

The process of building bridges can be sped up with the help of this enchantment. Players can build bridges a lot quicker as they can walk at a normal pace while in sneak mode and place more blocks at a given time.

2) Traveling through Deep Dark Biomes

Players can travel through the Deep Dark Biome a lot quicker (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once players obtain the new treasure enchantment, they will be able to traverse the new Deep Dark biome easily and quickly. Slow walking in this biome can be daunting, and the margin of error can increase due to the time spent in the biome.

With Swift Sneak, players can practically walk at a normal pace while still making no sound. This allows them to travel through the biome much faster and minimizes the risk of attracting the Warden's attention.

1) Evading the Warden

Evading the Warden becomes a lot easier with the new enchantment (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

While in the Deep Dark Biome, players can accidentally make noise that will trigger the sculk shriekers and summon the Warden. Players must be completely quiet around the beast and evade it as quickly as possible to get away from it. The Warden will continue to hunt for the player until they are considerably far from it.

In this scenario, the new enchantment will be highly useful as players can quickly sneak their way out of the situation without letting the beast know. Walking while in sneak mode becomes quite fast, helping players evade the beast easily.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

