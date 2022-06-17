7 best modpacks for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 was released a week ago as millions of players downloaded the update and played with the new features. Though most players will be playing the normal vanilla version of the game, many will be hunting for modpacks that can be used in the updated version. Modpacks have several smaller game modifications mixed into one zip file.

The modding community of the game is massive. Thousands of modders keep track of the upcoming updates from Mojang and prepare their modpacks accordingly. Although some of the most famous and downloaded modpacks are not yet ready for Minecraft 1.19 update, there are some that players can download and try through the CurseForge website.

Top 7 modpacks that are updated for Minecraft 1.19

7) Boosted FPS

This is a Fabric-based modpack that has loads of performance-based tools and settings. As the name suggests, gamers can install this to increase their FPS in the game. The modpack contains Sodium combined with other graphical enhancing mods like Iris shaders. Fortunately, this modpack is fully compatible with the latest Minecraft 1.19 update.

Boosted FPS also allows players to get an FPS counter right on the main HUD. Users do not have to constantly use the debug screen to see the FPS. Players can easily install this through the Forge app.

To download this modpack, players can head to this site.

6) New Game Modpack

Even though the Minecraft 1.19 update brings new mobs and biomes to keep players hooked, they can lose interest and want something completely new and different. This is where the New Game Modpack comes into play. The mod has loads of new biomes, mobs, minerals, structures, food, etc., that can completely change the overall experience of the game.

To download this modpack, players can head to this site.

5) Speed of Light FPS Booster

This is yet another modpack that helps players squeeze more FPS out of the game. The mods present in this pack improve entity/block culling, faster lighting, cache game assets for faster loading times, and much more. This does not change anything related to the game's core, keeping everything vanilla.

To download this modpack, players can head to this site.

4) Slightly Vanilla Flavoured

This modpack also offers loads of new features for the latest Minecraft 1.19. Players who are bored of the vanilla version can download this to have a new experience. Though the modpack aims to keep things vanilla, it still offers brand new mobs, biomes, moving mechanisms, graphical improvements, and more.

To download this modpack, players can head to this site.

3) Valhelsia: Volatile

This is a special modpack that keeps changing mods in it. It is essentially a modded equivalent to Mojang's snapshots of Minecraft. The modding team keeps changing mods in this pack, keeping players hooked in the game. This unique concept was liked by many, which is why it's a quite popular modpack.

To download this modpack, players can head to this site.

2) BlockFront

This mod is perfect for Minecrafters who are interested in shooter games, especially for the updated Minecraft 1.19 version. BlockFront has a unique World War 2-styled combat experience where players can complete missions on custom-made maps to level up. Though the mod is in the beta stage, the modding team is still keeping the project up to date.

To download this modpack, players can head to this site.

1) Fabulously Optimized

This is currently the best modpack out there for Minecraft 1.19 since it offers the best FPS mods. Fabulously Optimized is a clear competitor to popular graphics mods like OptiFine. This modpack contains Sodium, Iris, and other great graphics mods to improve the overall gameplay experience.

To download this modpack, players can head to this site.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

