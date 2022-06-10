Which is the best level to mine iron in Minecraft 1.19?

Iron is still one of the most used materials in Minecraft 1.19 years after the release of the game. Whether it's new players entering the game or veterans starting a new game with the new update, everyone will need iron for a range of different purposes.

Iron can be easily found in the world on nearly any level; however, if players want to find the highest amount, they must consider certain Y levels.

Ores are a type of block in the game that contains these important materials inside them. Players can extract these materials by mining ore blocks. Materials like diamonds, gold, iron, redstone, lapis lazuli, etc., all come from separate ore blocks.

Iron can be used to craft armor, tools, weapons, and much more. Players might be surprised after learning where iron ores are most commonly found.

Best Y level to find iron in Minecraft 1.19

Where can players find the most iron

Iron is most commonly found in the mountains (Image via Mojang)

Courtesy of a major change in the generation of ores, iron ore, too, has also been affected. Usually, players will be able to find ore blocks at any level in Minecraft 1.19. This means that it can generate anywhere between Y level -64 and Y level 256. However, if players want to find the sweet spot, they can simply head to Y level 232 and start mining there.

As per the official ore-generation chart released by Mojang, players will be able to see the highest amount of iron ore being generated in high mountains.

The largest amount of iron ores are generated at Y level 232 (Image via Mojang)

Other than that, another sweet spot is underground, at Y level 16. Since players spend most of their time underground as compared to in the mountains, this is also a good easy-to-access location.

In Minecraft 1.19, players will also be able to find huge ore veins in their pursuit of iron. This is a special occurrence where loads of iron ore blocks generate in a snake-like design and are covered by tuff blocks.

These veins can generate anywhere between Y level -8 and Y level -56. If players get their hands on ore veins, they will easily get several stacks of iron in no time.

Understanding new ore generation

Ore generation change in 1.18 version (Image via Mojang)

After the release of Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, players saw a drastic change in the generation of ore blocks. This was because the bedrock layer moved down 64 blocks, creating a huge area for new caves and deepslate blocks to generate. This, in turn, allowed new ores to generate in different areas of the world as well.

Along with this, the build limit and the mountain height increased as well. This gave iron ores even more room to generate.

