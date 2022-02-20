Reinforced Deepslate block in Minecraft 1.19: All you need to know

The Reinforced Deepslate block is the newly added block in the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot. It is a part of the new 1.19 snapshot that was released on February 17, along with Deep Dark biome, the Warden, and the Ancient Cities.

The snapshot took the community by storm as thousands of players downloaded it and jumped into the game to explore.

The reinforced deepslate is a completely new type of block that was spotted in the Ancient Cities by many players as they explored the latest features. It looked way different than any other deep-slate variant and had some special properties. Many players also speculated on some interesting theories after discovering the block.

Reinforced Deepslate block in Minecraft 1.19: Texture, generation, properties and more

Natural Generation

In the Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, reinforced deepslate blocks will be generated in newly added Ancient Cities. As players go down in the Deep Dark biome, they will soon find a huge structure at the bottom of the overworld.

Warden shrine in the middle of Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

Here, players will find the center of the structure, where a Warden shrine/statue will be visible. In the center of the statue, they will be able to find the newly added blocks.

Texture and look

Texture of the block (Image via Mojang)

As soon as players find the blocks, they will notice that these are different from any type of deepslate block. They have a ribs-like texture to them, on top of the normal deepslate texture. When they stack them side by side, the texture looks like a spine and the color resembles that of the Warden's spine and ribs.

Obtaining

The block takes long to break and doesn't drop anything (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The tricky part is that these blocks will take a lot of time to mine as of yet. They take more than a minute to mine and do not drop as an item. They can only be obtained in creative mode and cannot be crafted in any way.

However, this may change in future snapshots or the official update.

Other properties

Blocks can be pushed with a piston (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Other than that, these blocks are extremely tough, as much as bedrock. They won't break with any type of explosion, including wither. Some players have also tried to contain a wither inside a cell made from these blocks. Though, these blocks can be moved by a piston.

These properties and information are only based off of the first Minecraft 1.19 snapshot. These special blocks will most likely have more properties and meaning as Mojang pregresses with the update.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul