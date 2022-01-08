5 things to know about Wither in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft has a scary boss mob that can rival the challenge that the Ender Dragon gives, called the Wither. The Wither is an ultra-strong boss mob that doesn't naturally spawn anywhere. Players will have to manually create this beast of a boss mob if they want to witness and fight it.

Players will need three wither skulls and four soul sand blocks to summon the boss mob. Wither is also a flying boss mob and is extremely strong and dangerous to deal with. It has the most amount of health, with 300 hearts in Java Edition and 600 in Bedrock Edition.

Wither in Minecraft: 5 things to know about the mob

In 2022, many players will be jumping in Minecraft and playing the game for the first time. If players are fighting the mob for the first time, here are 5 things to know about the Wither in Minecraft.

5) Withers shoot explosive skulls

Wither skull shot by a Wither (Image via Minecraft)

When players fight the Wither, they will notice that the boss mob will shoot explosive skulls to attack them. There are two types of skulls, a fast moving black one, and a slow moving blue one. Both have an explosive strength equal to that of a ghast fireball.

4) Withers change behavior at half health

Wither with the armor (Image via Minecraft)

In Java Edition, when Wither reaches half the health level, it protects itself with armor and the player can't attack the mob with any ranged weapons.

While in Bedrock Edition, when the mob reaches half its health level, it protects itself with armor and spawns 3-4 wither skeletons as well. At this stage, players can only attack the mob with melee weapons.

3) Withers can't break certain blocks

Wither stuck between bedrock and piston (Image via u/Alvinofelix Reddit)

Wither is a strong mob that can pretty much break through any block. However, there are certain blocks which the boss mob can't break with its explosions. Bedrock, End frame blocks, End portal blocks, command blocks, moving pistons, etc. These can be used by players to trap the mob and kill them easier.

2) Withers behavior upon spawning

Wither with blue armor (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Many new players won't know this, but when a Wither spawns, it is immune to any attack whatsoever. The boss mob has a blue shield around it, protecting the mob to gain full power. After about 10 seconds, the mob gains full power and creates a huge explosion that can kill players if they aren't far enough away.

1) Wither drops the Nether Star

Nether star dropped by the Wither (Image via Minecraft)

Those who don't know might ask why the Wither is worth fighting with, and the answer to that is to obtain Nether Star. Nether star is an ultra rare item that can only be obtained by killing the mob. Nether star can be used to make Beacons, which can give various strengths to a player without any potion or enchantment.

