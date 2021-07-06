How to defeat the wither boss easily in Minecraft

Like many other games, Minecraft also has powerful bosses. In the game, players have to face the ender dragon and the wither. Unlike the ender dragon, the wither boss doesn't spawn naturally.

The wither is one of the few mobs that players in survival mode can spawn. To summon a wither, players need three wither skulls and four soul sand blocks. Beginner players may wonder why anyone would summon such a violent mob. The answer is simple: the nether star.

On defeating a wither boss, players will get a nether star. Using this rare item, players can craft beacons in Minecraft. Beacons are one of the most helpful blocks in Minecraft, as they can grant various effects to players like haste, regeneration, jump boost, etc. On top of that, they also shoot a beam straight into the sky.

Beacons are a common reason for spawning the wither in Minecraft. This article is a guide on how to defeat the wither easily in Minecraft.

Safe and easy way to defeat the wither in Minecraft

Players can trap the wither's main head inside a bedrock block. Once trapped, it cannot get out nor deal damage. This method requires players to be in the end dimension. It can also be done below the nether ceiling but needs a specific pattern of bedrock blocks.

Step 1: Clear the area near under the exit portal

Clear area under exit portal (Image via Minecraft)

The first step is to clear the end stones under the exit portal. The distance between bedrock blocks and the floor should be two blocks, as shown in the image. A two-block distance is a must, otherwise, the wither will escape.

Step 2: Find the center block with X=0 and Z=0.

Target block (Image via Minecraft)

After digging out the area, find the block with coordinates (0,0) below the exit portal. Players can use F3 to find the coordinates of a block. After finding the coordinates of block, place a block other than end stones to mark the location.

Make a T-design (Image via Minecraft)

Make a T-shape on the ground, as shown in the image.

Step 3: Place soul sand blocks horizontally in a T-shape

Place soul sand (Image via Minecraft)

Next, players will have to place four soul sand blocks in a T-pattern. The center block of T-shape should be at 0,0 coordinates. Then, add three wither skulls to summon the wither boss.

Move a few blocks away from wither not to take damage from the initial explosion.

Step 4: Kill the wither

Killing wither (Image via Minecraft)

As the wither is stuck inside bedrock, it won't shoot any skulls. Players can easily defeat the wither or wait for it to kill itself. A quick way to kill them would be to spawn iron golems near the wither.

