Not all blocks in Minecraft are simple and beautiful. Some blocks are dark and scary as well. Soul sand has terrifying souls drawn on all sides and makes a spooky sound when a player walks over.

Soul sand is a nether-exclusive block in Minecraft. The best place to obtain soul sand is the Soul sand valley biome. Players can find soul sand valley in other biomes as well. It also generates in Nether Fortresses and inside Bastion Remnant chests. Piglins will often drop soul sand as a trade from bartering.

Top 5 uses for Soul Sand in Minecraft

#5 - Note Block sounds

Minecraft players can create their own music using note blocks in the game. There are many instruments and sounds available through note blocks. The type of sound depends on the block below the note block.

Soul sand block creates a cowbell sound. Just place a soul sand block below a note block and enjoy cowbell sounds.

#4 - Water Bubble Columns

Many players use soul sand to create water bubble columns in Minecraft. Place a soul sand block underwater to create a water column. This bubble column is opposite to a magma block's water column.

A soul sand water bubble column lifts players, mobs, and other entities up the water. Players use it to create water elevators in Minecraft.

#3 - Nether Wart Farming

Nether wart is an essential resource for brewing potions in Minecraft. Players need soul sand blocks to farm nether warts as they can only be planted on soul sand. Players can find nether wart along with soul sand in nether fortresses.

#2 - Soul campfire and Soul torch

Another use of soul sand is to craft soul campfire and soul torches. They are similar to their normal versions but with a blue flame. Soul campfire deals more damage than usual campfires.

Players can craft a soul campfire using three sticks, one soul sand, and three logs or stripped wood. Using one coal (or charcoal), stick, and soul sand, players can craft four soul torches in Minecraft.

#1 - Summon Wither Boss

Soul sand blocks are required to summon the mighty wither boss. Make a T-shaped formation using soul sand and place three wither skulls on top of them to summon the powerful wither boss.

After defeating the wither boss, players will get one nether star. Without a nether star, players cannot craft beacons in Minecraft.