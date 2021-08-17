Top 5 rarest items to find in Minecraft Java Edition

Like many other games, Minecraft also has a rarity level system. Achievements, blocks, and items can be divided into four different rarities: common, uncommon, rare, and epic.

Usually, epic items are unobtainable blocks like command blocks, spawners, structure blocks, etc. Rare and uncommon items consist of things that can be crafted and are not so difficult to find.

In Minecraft, items tagged with high rarity are not necessarily rare. Many things tagged as common can be tricky to obtain as well. This article showcases some of the rarest items in Minecraft.

Minecraft's rarest items

5) Mob heads

In Minecraft survival, players can obtain heads of five mobs: creeper, zombie, skeleton, Ender dragon, and wither skeleton. Each of these mob heads is pretty rare to get. Ender dragon heads are attached to end ships in the End dimension.

To get a creeper, zombie, or skeleton head, players will need charged creepers. When these three mobs die from a charged creeper's explosion, they drop their heads.

As for wither skeleton skull, players have a 2.5-5.5% chance to get it by killing a wither skeleton. Players can also obtain it by using charged creepers, but teleporting wither skeletons or charged creepers can be hectic.

4) Nether star

Nether star (Image via Mojang)

For endgame players, nether stars are like common items thanks to highly efficient wither skeleton farms. But, obtaining a single nether star is an achievement for beginners.

To get one nether star, players will have to get three wither skulls, which are already a pretty rare item. After getting three skulls, the next step is to summon a Wither boss and somehow defeat it to obtain one nether star.

3) Pigstep music disc

Last year's Nether update added a new funky hip-hop music disc named pigstep.

This music disc feels like it is made for dancing piglins after they hunt down hoglins. Sadly, this music disc has a low 5.6% chance of generating loot chests in bastion remnants.

2) Enchanted golden apple

Enchanted golden apple (Image via Mojang)

Ever since Mojang removed the enchanted golden apple's recipe, they became one of the rarest items in Minecraft.

Players can obtain enchanted golden apples by looting chests from a few structures only. They have a tiny chance to generate in woodland mansions, bastion remnants, ruined portals, dungeons, mineshafts, and desert temples.

1) Dragon Egg

The rarest item in Minecraft is the Dragon's Egg as it generates only once in a Minecraft world. After players defeat the Ender dragon for the first time, the Dragon Egg spawns on top of the exit portal.

Players cannot mine it directly using a pickaxe.

If a player tries to mine the Dragon egg, it will teleport to a random nearby location. Then, players can use the torch trick to get the egg as an item since it's a gravity-affected block.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by R. Elahi