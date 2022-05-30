How to build an iron golem in Minecraft

Iron golems are strong, neutral mobs that can be built in Minecraft and found protecting villages across the game's overworld. These formidable mobs have been in the title since some of its earliest versions, and they were officially implemented in Minecraft Java Edition 1.2.1.

These iron-willed mobs spawn almost exclusively in villages and are primarily known for their roles as guardians who watch over and protect the innocent and defenseless villagers. They can also spawn naturally in dark oak wood cages found outside of Pillager Outposts.

Iron golems can also be used to protect players and their structures or cities. That said, users need to create an iron golem that will act as a completely passive protector towards them in Minecraft.

Building iron golem in Minecraft

Step 1: Gather materials

Individuals will need a couple of uncommon items to build their iron golem in the game.

First, they will need 36 iron ingots to create the four iron blocks that are required to build the golem's body. Iron isn't the rarest ore in-game, so it shouldn't take gamers long to collect 36 iron ingots.

Then, they'll need to track down and farm at least one pumpkin for the head of their golem. Pumpkins will generate naturally with the terrain in most biomes, but their appearance is still a gamble up to the world/biome generation. Luckily, there are a few places in-game where pumpkins will certainly generate.

Pumpkins have the guarantee of generating within taiga villages (as a replacement to the standard hay bales found in villages), in woolen tents outside of Pillager Outposts, and within stem farm rooms in Woodland Mansions.

All players will have to do is find one and right-click the pumpkin with shears in hand to shape it into a carved pumpkin or Jack O' Lantern.

Step 2: T- Formation

First, users have to place their four iron blocks in a T- Formation. One block on the bottom and three in a horizontal row on the top.

The formation needed to create an iron golem (Image via Minecraft)

Iron golems utilize a build formation similar in structure to how gamers would arrange the soul sand to spawn the Wither.

They should be careful about building their golem in an open space, as there's a chance the golem won't spawn/suffocate if it's made in a confined area.

Step 3: Place pumpkin

Finally, to complete their golem, all users will need to place a carved pumpkin (or Jack O' Lantern) on the center block of the three iron blocks on the top row. Iron golems will spawn instantly after the carved pumpkin is placed.

In Minecraft Java Edition, it's also possible to spawn a golem by placing a regular, uncarved pumpkin atop an unfinished golem build and then shearing it.

