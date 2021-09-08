When do Iron Golems spawn in Minecraft? 

Minecraft's iron golems protect villagers with their lives. If spawned by the player, in the context of a village and during a raid, these golems will also protect them.

Iron golems will kill hostile mobs, protect villagers and can be a great source of iron, as they drop iron ingots upon death. They are difficult to kill and very powerful, but they are very useful to have around.

They can be used in farms or to protect homemade villages. Here's when they spawn.

Spawning Iron Golems in Minecraft

Iron golems can be spawned instantly by the Minecraft player, though the recipe to do so can be quite expensive. One carved pumpkin and four iron blocks, equivalent to 36 iron ingots, are required. Placing the iron blocks three in a row, with the extra one on the bottom in the middle, and a carved pumpkin on top will spawn one immediately.

However, they can spawn naturally in Minecraft, as well. Villages will naturally spawn them and even just a group of isolated villagers can spawn them. In Java Edition, a single villager can spawn an iron golem.

That villager has to gossip or panic, which can happen when a raid occurs or hostile mobs are present, and the iron golem will spawn as long as there is space for it to do so without another mob.

The Minecraft player also needs to be within 80 blocks of the villager for it to spawn, otherwise it won't consider the village as a part of the active game.

In Bedrock Edition, villages can naturally have them. However, it needs to have upwards of 10 villagers and 20 beds. In order to spawn one in a homemade village, a single villager will be sufficient. Villagers will need to panic here as well.

Other than that, they can occur naturally in Minecraft villages but will be connected to them and won't leave, so killing them there for iron is the only use. They can also be found trapped at Pillager Outposts and will wander away upon being freed.

