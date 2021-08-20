When do villagers spawn iron golems in Minecraft

Iron golems are the natural protectors of the Minecraft world. They protect villages with their lives, and if they are spawned by a player, they'll protect them as well. Iron golems are a great resource to utilize in Minecraft. They're helpful against raids, will kill hostile mobs and are a great source of iron.

Some people use them in farms to collect a lot of iron in a short amount of time. Other people use them to protect their homes or villages. Whether it's to collect resources or keep something safe, here's how to use villagers to get them.

Villagers spawning iron golems in Minecraft

Iron golems can be crafted but the recipe is rather expensive. Four iron blocks (36 iron ingots) and a pumpkin are required to create one. It's much easier to let the villagers spawn them.

Many players make use of villagers by transporting them to their own homemade villages to control trades and get good items. This will spawn iron golems in and around this new village, but only after a certain amount of villagers have arrived.

Iron golems at varying damage levels. These can be protectors or sources if iron. (Image via Minecraft)

In Java Edition, it can only take one villager to spawn an iron golem. That villager has to gossip or panic, which happens quite often when a raid is triggered, and the iron golem will spawn as long as there is space for it to do so without another mob. The player will also need to be within 80 blocks distance of the villager.

Iron golem from Minecraft kinda…. He kinda …. — Mᴏᴏɴ ⌫ (@moonpore) August 12, 2021

In Bedrock Edition, villages can naturally have them. However, it needs to have 10 villagers and 20 beds. In order to spawn one in a homemade village (or for an iron golem farm), a single villager will be sufficient.

That villager will need to panic, though, just like in Java Edition. That can be done with any hostile mob, but is easiest in raids.

If a village already exists and is in need of more villagers, they can be bred with bread or other crop-based foods. As long as there are beds for the children, they will breed. Iron golems will show up gradually from that point on, with no real indication of how often they arrive.

my greatest achievement in Minecraft is making an iron golem and promptly naming it Bill pic.twitter.com/SnnjVyXkjI — gobs :P (back on my bullshit) (@screaminGoblin) August 14, 2021

For more Minecraft content, subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul