Woodland Mansion in Minecraft: Where to find, how to survive, and more

The infinitely stretched sandbox world of Minecraft is one of the most intricately designed virtual worlds in the gaming industry. The game's maps contain many structures, each unique in its own way. However, one feature is common amongst almost every structure and that is valuable loot. The Woodland Mansion is one such structure in the game.

One of the rarest structures in the game, Woodland Mansions are gigantic houses made mostly of wood and stone. The primary residents of the structure are hostile mobs called evokers and vindicators. The presence of these two mobs makes woodland mansions one of the only places (aside from raid events) where valuable totems of undying can be found.

Due to the low light levels found inside the mansion, it spawns other hostile mobs as well, such as creepers, skeletons, spiders, zombies, and more. An illager captain or “raid captain” mob can also spawn within a mansion. This article will guide Minecraft players on how to find and survive a woodland mansion.

Minecraft: How to find and loot a Woodland Mansion without dying

Woodland Mansions are typically found thousands of blocks away from the player's world spawn. While world generations with mansions close to the spawn exist, they are quite rare. Players can find a Woodland Mansion using one of the three tactics shown below:

1) Woodland Explorer Map

Locating a mansion using an explorer map (Image via Minecraft)

Woodland Explorer maps are one of the three types of explorer maps that are specifically used to locate woodland mansions, which are marked by a small “mansion” symbol on the map. Cartographer villagers at journeyman level can sell these maps to players, although they can be expensive, costing 14 emeralds and a compass. A wooden explorer map takes Minecraft players to the nearest woodland mansion from the location of the cartographer.

2) Dark Forest

The Dark Forest biome is a rare biome that has a massive number of trees and low light levels, allowing mobs to spawn during the day. Woodland mansions are exclusive to this biome (unless of course, some crazy world generation takes place, and they spawn next to a village).

According to Mojang, finding a dark forest biome with a woodland manion inside is apparently even rarer than finding a mushroom island. However, if a player happens to spot this biome during their travels, it would bode well to search for a mansion within it.

3) Commands

Considered the easiest way to do so, players can use the “/locate” command to find the exact coordinates of the nearest woodland mansion. Clicking on the coordinates will teleport the player to the mansion immediately. This process can save players a ton of time, which can instead be used to prepare for the horrors that lie within the mansion.

Surviving a Woodland Mansion

While most hostile mobs found in a mansion are regular ones like zombies, creepers and skeletons, the sheer number of these mobs, coupled with vindicators and evokers, is more than enough to overwhelm almost every unprepared Minecraft player.

Evokers are powerful illagers that use summoning magic to summon fangs and Vexes. While players can escape the "fang" by maintaining a fair distance between themselves and the evoker, Vexes are small airborne mobs that fly directly at the player to attack them. Generally, using a bow is advisable against vexes and evokers.

The Vindicator mob is an illager that wields an iron ax. As players may already know, axes deal significant damage and disable shields. Multiple shields are a good option here, along with the use of bows and arrows. Infinity and Flame enchantments are valuable tools to clear a Woodland Mansion.

In general, to survive a Woodland Mansion, Minecrafters must make sure they are fully geared (at least a full set of iron armor), preferably with enchanted armor and weapons (preferably a diamond sword as two diamonds are easily obtainable in the early game) and have enough heals, potions, and food (golden apples, etc.) to tackle the hoards of hostile mobs within the mansion.

