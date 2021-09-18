Top 5 most underwhelming villager professions in Minecraft

Ever since the 1.14 Village & Pillage update, villagers have been the most useful mob in Minecraft. Players can give over 16 different types of professions to villagers. Based on their job, villagers can sell a wide variety of items.

By trading with villagers, players can obtain enchanted books, diamond tools, diamond armors, diamond weapons, emeralds, and many more. While most villager professions are helpful and have brilliant trades, a few are underwhelming.

This article takes a look at some of the most underwhelming villager professions in Minecraft. Players can avoid these professions unless they need those trades.

Underwhelming villager professions in Minecraft

5) Cartographer

Cartographer (Image via Minecraft)

Cartographers aren't entirely useless as players can get Woodland explorer maps, Ocean explorer maps and sell glass panes to them. But, that's just it, other trades from cartographers aren't that great when compared with other villagers,

Another problem with the cartographer is that maps bought from him will always point towards the exact location. Due to this, there is no point in making those trades again.

Players can buy glasses from librarians and sell them to cartographers as glass panes. However, players can achieve the same just by using books and bookshelf trades.

4) Butcher

Butcher (Image via Minecraft)

All trades of butchers are related to food items. Players can sell them raw meat for emeralds, but that's not an efficient trade. There are many other trades for easy emeralds like selling sticks, iron ingots, papers, books, etc.

Players can buy cooked pork chop or cooked chicken from apprentice butchers. However, farmers also offer golden carrots and other valuable trades that are better than butcher's trades.

3) Fisherman

A fisherman is often useful to Minecraft speedrunners. Players can buy a bucket with codfish to get a bucket. But, other than that, fishermen are mostly useless. After several retries, players may get a fishing rod with some good enchantment, but librarians can also achieve the same.

2) Leatherworker

Leatherworker (Image via Minecraft)

Other than saddles, there is no reason to level up a leatherworker in Minecraft. Leatherworkers have leather armor traders. Instead of spending emeralds on leather armor, players can craft these armor with leather.

Players can buy saddles from master-level leatherworkers, but they can build an easy raid farm if a player needs too many saddles. Along with saddles, this farm will also produce totems, emeralds, and other valuable items.

1) Shepherd

Shepherd is arguably the most underwhelming villager profession in Minecraft. Many players do not even know about shepherds as they don't provide any useful items. Almost all shepherd trades are related to wool and dyes, which can be obtained easily from other sources.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

