What does a leatherworker use in Minecraft? Everything players need to know

There are many types of professions that villagers can have in Minecraft. One of them is leatherworker.

Leatherworker villagers do what their name suggests. These villagers offer trades with various Minecraft leather products.

With so many different villager employment types, it might be difficult for Minecraft gamers to keep track of each one. The following is a basic guide to the Minecraft leatherworker villager.

Everything players should know about leatherworker villagers in Minecraft

Job Block

A leatherworker and its cauldron (Image via Minecraft)

The leatherworker’s job block is the cauldron. Villager job blocks are what determine the villager’s profession. Each villager profession goes hand in hand with a job block that the villagers use to create their products.

A leatherworker uses a cauldron to dye the leather items it trades with players. Leatherworkers can sometimes even be seen utilizing their job blocks in-game.

Placing a cauldron next to an unemployed villager will transform it into a leatherworker. Conversely, breaking a villager’s job block will eliminate their profession.

Trades

Potential trades from an apprentice level leatherworker (Image via Minecraft)

A leatherworker will offer different trades depending on its level of expertise. This is also true for any other type of villager.

To upgrade a leatherworker’s level, players must continually trade with the villager. The villager levels are Novice, Apprentice, Journeyman, Expert, and Master.

Depending on the level, a leatherworker villager’s trades can include:

Variations of dyed leather caps

Variations of dyed leather tunics

Variations of dyed leather pants

Variations of dyed leather boots

Leather horse armor

Saddles

The colors of the dyed armor will likely vary between each individual leatherworker villager. Players in search of specific dyed armor can always dye leather clothes themselves by making their own dyes.

Notably, the most valuable of these items include leather horse armor and saddles. Leather horse armor is the only kind of horse armor that can be customized via dye, and saddles are quite rare in Minecraft worlds as they cannot be crafted. Most saddles can be found in loot chests, but with enough emeralds, Minecraft players can continually buy saddles from leatherworkers.

Like any other employed villager, players can also trade various items for emeralds with leatherworkers to obtain enough for better trades.

For more information on all things villagers in Minecraft, check out this video by Cubey on YouTube.

